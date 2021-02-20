When I was a kid in single digits, my oldest brother posed a question to me: if it takes two hours to dig a hole, how long does it take to dig half a hole? Being a brilliant lad, I answered immediately, one hour. I was, of course, wrong....there’s no such thing as half a hole. Once you’ve dug in the dirt and lifted out a spade full, you’ve made a hole. You can make it bigger if you want to, but it’s a hole just as it is. Every hole is whole.
Holes dominate our lives, even to the point of ensuring our lives can last---the air we breathe enters our bodies through the holes in our nose (unless of course you’re a dedicated mouth-breather, but that, too, is a hole.) Heck, our bodies are organized collections of holes, all of which function to keep us alive.
However, that’s not today’s concern. Today is for the holes we encounter going through life, not the ones that keep us alive to make that journey. For example, potholes in the roads we traverse...they come in all sizes, and usually in clusters that render them impossible to avoid. This is especially true if you happen to be driving with a steaming hot cup of coffee in one hand; and that innocent puddle in the road ahead looks totally innocuous. Even in town, at 25 mph, the jolt of discovery that that puddle is 8 inches deep, can be disastrous, but at 55 or higher on the open road, you might as well drive into a meteorite crater. I remember a day over 35 years ago, zipping along a highway and suddenly having my attention grabbed by a tire--mounted and no doubt balanced--bounding down the oncoming lane like it was late for a meeting--all by itself. As it raced past me, I managed to take my eyes off of it and look down the road ahead of me. Off on the shoulder, more or less, was the now-three-legged vehicle, driver still gripping the steering wheel and staring, horrified, straight ahead. Just beyond him a short ways, the ragged, gaping maw of a pothole big enough to have swallowed a smaller car whole.
I swear the tax dollars we spend for highway maintenance are actually utilized for creating a more perfect system of potholes. The only place I’ve ever lived where the roads were more riddled with a Swiss cheese surface was in Turkey, where the 9-mile stretch of pretend-paved “highway” from the Air Force Base to the city of Diyarbakir was beyond description. What I can tell you about it is this: the bus drivers never once in the entire year I was there used the brakes, or missed a hole. It was so jarring and so mind-numbing that we nearly always ended up in a seat that we hadn’t started in--we bounced around like pinballs at the hands of a maniac pinball wizard. I’m not entirely convinced the Turkish Air Force didn’t use that road to practice bombing runs.
So...there are bad holes in our lives.
There are also good ones...who doesn’t like doughnuts, with their charming little empty space surrounded by a ring of deliciousness? I’ve been known to eat my way around many a doughnut hole over the decades...I feel so righteous, freeing that little air pocket to blend itself into the greater atmosphere. It’s truly the only reason I eat doughnuts. “Freedom to the doughnut hole!” That’s my motto. Oddly enough, a box of doughnut holes has no holes.
Some holes are sad...the hole left in your heart by the loss of a beloved pet. It’s been nearly 16 years since the only merciful thing we could do for the best dog ever born was to have him euthanized to end his pain. I was doing okay until the veterinarian asked if I wanted to take him home for burial or have them dispose of him for us. Some holes can never be filled.
Some holes can be talked into existence...a good attorney can poke holes in an alibi, or a clever scientist can shoot holes in a theory that a rival has spent a lifetime trying to prove as fact. Some bitterly disappointed rivals can shoot holes into a clever scientist, hoping to hire a brilliant attorney to create a steel-clad alibi. Warning: do NOT try this at home--or anywhere else.
Some holes that seem traumatic can, over time, become part of family legend, trotted out for the sake of a good laugh at the expense of the hapless buffoon of the moment. Several years ago, I inadvertently created a hole in our overhead garage door, because I pulled to a stop in front of it, forgetting to put the car in Park before taking my foot off the brake pedal.
Fashion, too, plays a hole role: there was a time when holes in your blue jeans were an indication that you were one of the poor kids, and the rich kids mocked you. Nowadays, jeans are rife with manufactured holes, and priced out of the range of the poor kids, who are still looked down on by the kids rich enough to wear the ragged look.
In the end, there is one hole that levels the field for rich and poor alike. I think I might ask to be buried---some day many years from now---with a big ol’ glazed doughnut with one bite taken from it in my hand.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
