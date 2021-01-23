Fifty years ago The Pennsylvania State University was well into the second term of a trimester school year. Each trimester consisted of ten weeks and I was a Freshman, going to school on the GI Bill at the Wilkes-Barre Campus, which was--and is--located a few miles outside Dallas, in the Lehman Zip Code.
Times were different. The GI Bill paid me more every month than the cost of going to school at PSU for an entire trimester. I was making out financially like a bandit, renting a room in the home of a wonderful older couple about three miles outside of Dallas in the opposite direction. Lettie was a large, boisterous, grey haired dumpling of a woman with a gravel voice booming out of a beefy red face that seemed to always be happy. Art was nearly aristocratic in comparison...erect posture, dignified bearing, a cardigan sweater more often than not, and more reserved, but perpetually pleasant and open. His dentures didn’t fit perfectly, so there was some measure of clatter in his conversation. They would have been cherished grandparents if I could have claimed them as such. They charged me $50 a week and I had freedom of the house, and kitchen privileges with their spare refrigerator for my groceries.
I had no car, so I began the school year by trying my luck hitchhiking my way to the campus. Within a week a late ‘50’s Plymouth land yacht with massive tail fins and tons of chrome pulled to a stop just beyond where I stood, and backed up to welcome me aboard. It was like a green and white chariot from heaven with a push-button transmission, sent to save me from a long hike. My angel of mercy was a rotund old fella in olive colored work pants and a nondescript jacket of some earthy color under years of oil and grease stains. “Where ya headed?” he asked as I climbed into the front seat, so I explained my situation, and he came back with, “I go by here every morning at this time. Be out here and I’ll pick you up. If you’re not here, I’ll keep goin’ because I’ve got a couple guys I work with to pick up on my way. Folks call me Old Moze...what’s yours?” The deal was done.
Old Moze couldn’t have been a nicer guy. World War II veteran, not much over 50 years old, saw a lot of action in the Army Air Corps in the skies over Europe. The Army Air Corps,eh? The US Air Force was born the same year I was, two years after the war, but that made Old Moze and me brethren of a sort.
As weeks passed,we entertained ourselves by singing along to the current top tunes…”Black Magic Woman,” “Knock Three Times,” and “My Sweet Lord,” were among those we butchered most hideously. If our lives had depended on our musical talents we would have been dead within seconds, but no one was listening, so who cared?
We always had at least five minutes to BS and swap stories before he collected his two co-workers, and they welcomed me into their worlds as well. Old Moze seemed to take a lot of good natured verbal abuse from the others, mostly about his erratic driving and his alleged absolute slothfulness on the job. Oddly enough I don’t remember their names at all, or even much of how they looked , but Old Moze was like a most-favored uncle.
They couldn’t take me directly to the campus...as he had said, “I go by there every day,” Where they put me out was maybe a mile from campus, and Moze would quite often have a bit of chocolate he wanted me to have to nibble on “...during your studies.”
The last two days of that winter trimester were maybe the coldest days in Pennsylvania since the end of the last Ice Age ten thousand years ago. I got out of the house both days too late to catch Old Moze going by. Nothing for it but to walk and hope for mercy from someone headed the same direction. My hopes at the time had a tendency to get smashed: like Charlie Brown in the Peanuts comic strip, I couldn’t get the little red-haired girl to notice me, and my red-hot French teacher wanted nothing to do with one of her students. But I digress.
Because I had relied on Old Moze for so many weeks, I hadn’t thought about such things as ear muffs or hats or scarves. I hadn’t foreseen being on a forced march in bitterly subzero temperatures. By the time my frost-encrusted body stumbled into the student union building on the second day, my ears were dead things, as worthless as if they had been the last two leaves to fall from some ancient maple tree just short of the Arctic Circle.
Home on trimester break a few days later, the frost-bitten ears shed their skin like a summer sunburn and a billion tiny needles suddenly poked incessantly just under the new skin in both appendages. It was like having mini-campfires stuck to both sides of my head, and it went on for eons.
Classes resumed long before Spring brought a modicum of warmth back to Mother Earth, and Old Moze and I never missed another day of singing along to his AM radio’s best offerings.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74.com
