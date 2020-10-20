Problem with obscene Trump signs
Is there nothing that can be done (obscenity statutes?) to prevent the Trump “No more bulls***” and “F*** your feelings” signs springing up in the Valley? I realize that our constitution guarantees freedom of speech, but what has become of common decency and civility? What are these signs teaching children who pass by them?
Concerned with intersection
Concerned about the congestion at the Lincoln Street and Elmer Ave. intersection. There is a tree service truck parked there all the time.
Inappropriate decorations
There is a house near Waverly High School that is plastered with inappropriate signs, pictures and profanity. Our kids have to view this every day and it should be stopped.
Is trick-or-treat night still on?
Can people trick-or-treat or not? I wish our public officials make up their mind before we go out and spend $100 on candy.
Editor’s Note: Trick-or-treat night has been set for Oct. 29 in Athens Borough, Sayre Borough and the Village of Waverly, and on Halloween night for Athens Township. The only municipality that has canceled trick-or-treating at this point is South Waverly.
Wear your masks, and wear them properly
I was just wondering, I was over here at (a local store) the other day and I’ve never seen so many people who didn’t even have a mask on for this COVID-19. We’re never going to be able to get rid of this. Why isn’t the Times not putting something in the paper about wearing a mask, and also when you wear a mask you need to cover your nose with it. That’s where the virus is coming out and here’s all these people walking around without even having their noses covered.
Upset with taxes
I would just like say that we are residents of Waverly, we love our home but with the way the taxes are going we have no choice but to get out. I’m afraid you’re going to see a lot of that. We don’t get anything for our taxes, plus we have to pay Town of Barton and Village of Waverly and school (taxes). What does Barton do for us? Nothing.
No more cardboard in trash pickup
Included in our borough newsletter that came in the sewer bill it stated that cardboard would no longer be picked up with the trash. This notice, the sewer bill, just goes to homeowners which includes landlords, and the renters are not aware of this, so cardboard will be blowing all over the neighborhood.
McConnell’s hypocrisy
Senator McConnell needs to acknowledge that he can no longer make uniform decisions. In 2016, he eliminated the nomination of a Supreme Court judge months before the 2016 election. Now in 2020, he’s allowing it to happen. It’s not consistent and he needs to relinquish that job so that he represents the citizenry of the U.S.
Question on parades
I was wondering if they are going to have the Halloween and Christmas parades this year?
Editor’s Note: The Halloween Parade has reportedly been canceled, according to social media posts by the Sayre Business Association and the Sayre School District. No word on the Christmas Parade.
Modern day phone booth needed
Why can’t we come up with some sort of modern day, phone booth. Even if it’s a swipe card pre-loaded for people to use instead of carrying their cell phones around with them all the time. This would prevent people from using their cell phones at work, in meetings and especially when driving on the highway which is supposed to be illegal.
Trump’s ‘Fortunate Son’ entrance
Trump walked off of Air Force One in Michigan to the strains of Credence Clearwater Revival’s legendary anti-draft dodger anthem “Fortunate Son.” Is your head exploding with irony here? Trump received five deferments at the height of the Vietnam War. Four for education and a fifth for bone spurs in his feet. The son is about a millionaire’s son born with a silver spoon that allowed him to avoid getting drafted while others without means are sent off to die. Veterans of Bradford County, thank you for your service to America. Please perform another service for all of us and don’t vote for Donald Trump.
No need for excess stupid
There are no laws against people acting stupid, but that doesn’t mean they should abuse the privilege.
Sign thief in trouble
I’m hoping that the person or man who stole the Biden sign out of my daughter’s yard on Willow Street in Athens is ready for the cops to be knocking on your door. She has you on camera and she is turning it in to the Athens Police. If you were so interested in having a Biden sign, all you had to do was ask. We will gladly give you several.
Trump fans new reasoning
The same people who voted for Trump because he says what he means are now arguing he didn’t mean what he said. Figure that one out.
No chickens needed
Chickens in Athens Borough. This scenario was brought up supposedly on egg shortage. Recent advertisement for eggs are 99 cents a dozen, $1.49 for a dozen-and-a-half. I see no shortage of eggs to need chickens in Athens Borough. Can’t feed chickens for less than you can buy eggs. No chickens in borough needed.
Trick-or-treat too long
Trick-or-treat for two hours is way too long. One-and-half hours is plenty long enough. Car loads from out of town is not needed to take all your candy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.