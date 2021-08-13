The thirty-eighth reunion of the teachers and students o the East Smithfield High School and the fiftieth anniversary of the opening of the school building for use, was held at Cowell Park August 19, 1921.
Nature smiled and so did everyone else. There was just a happy, jolly crowd of boys and girls. Three hundred and ten partook of the bountiful dinner. A few more came after dinner. It was the largest number every present.
The committee had arranged a fine program for the afternoon. They were called to order by the chairman of the committee, G. N. Bird. It being the 70th birthday of one of the boys, William Riggs, by name, he was chosen chairman for the day. All joined in singing America and repeating the Lord’s prayer. Cora Woods Riggs gave the address of welcome and gave a description of the first day of school, September 2, 1871.
Professor Livingston, the first principal, only taught three months. Dr. C. L. Stevens, later of Athens, finished the term. She said the standards of the school should be kept high intellectually, morally and spiritually. Taxes are burdensome, but don’t be stingy in school affairs. Our best investments are our boys and girls. Response by Truman Gerould of Athens, who spoke good words of appreciation. Dr. C. L. Stevens was present for the first time since he taught in East Smithfield. He recalled many incidents of school life of fifty years ago that led the crowd to think that boys and girls of those days were not all angels.
The president of the school board then was the Hon. James H. Webb, the secretary, L. D. Forrest. A trio was rendered by Mrs. Jesse Marvin Fraley, Mrs. Grace Gerould Benjamin, and Mrs. Stedge, all of Athens. A reading No Sects in Heaven, by Mrs. Nettie Child Howland, she gave this reading at the first school reunion.
Letters were read from the following school mates: John T. Beach and Charles Burnside, Portland Oregon; George R. Wood, Harlen Heights, NY; Mrs. Hattie Brigham Woodworth, Minco, Oklahoma; Thomas E. Donovan, New York. A paper telling of the first graduating class by one of the class, Mrs. Eva Thompkinson Bennett and a letter from Professor J. H. Hurst, the principal at that time, 1881-82.
The Elsbree brother’s quartet sang, If We Only Know. Mrs. Lucy Gerould Gillette of Athens gave some reminiscences of her school days, when Rev. J. H. Mason was the head of the school. His theory was that all work and no play made Jack a dull boy, so we had entertainments and singing school and concerts. There was plenty of good talent and he sought to develop it.
We raised money and bought an organ for the school and then how we did sing America, The Star-Spangled Banner and The Battle Hymn of the Republic, and we were expected to memorize them, and many did. E. Z. Wood of Elmira, a former teacher, said in his remarks, that the last lesson he would assign his pupils was the solving of life problems. The lesson he would assign for today was the great review and getting ready for the final examinations. Mrs. Amelia Dubert Wood of Elmira and Charles West of Sayre made fitting remarks. A duet by Martha Fosburg Jones and Elizabeth Brown Kingsley.
Twenty-six of the boys and girls who attended school in 1871-72 were present and they, with Dr. C. L. Stevens were photographed. The history of fifty years of success or failure of the army of boys and girls who have gone in and out of the East Smithfield School is written in another book. The final line of the day was We expect the next fifty years will show greater things achieved and we wish them success.
The schoolhouse at East Smithfield was built in 1870 by Newton Wood on land bought of W. H. Phelps. The entire cost of the building was $3,400. The high school was organized in 1892 with the first graduating class of seven members in 1894.
Dr. Cyrus Lee Stevens was born in Stevensville, Pa. March 10, 1851, son of Cyrus and Lydia Ann Lacey Stevens. He married Nettie Jackson of Laceyville. Nettie was born December 9, 1850. After her marriage to Dr. Stevens, she came to Athens to reside. Dr. Stevens received his early education in the county schools and for one year also instructed at Camptown from whence he went to the East Smithfield School 1871-72 as principal. In 1872 he entered Lafayette College he graduated in 1875 and received his M.A. in 1880. Dr. and Mrs. Stevens were medical missionaries in Aintab, Turkey for several years. Dr. Stevens died February 19, 1923, at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
