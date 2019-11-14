A Sayre Evening Times article in a scrapbook dated December 9, 1919 gave the following interesting account of the life and death of Clark L. Francisco, founder of the Sayre Times.
Clark L. Francisco, founder of the Sayre Times, later editor and proprietor of the Daily Times Record, which became the Evening Times, now the Morning Times, widely known in this section died at 4:32 o’clock Monday afternoon December 8, 1919 at the University Hospital in Philadelphia.
Mr. Francisco’s health began to fail two years previously. At that time, he was apparently suffering from facial neuralgia. He and his family spent the winter of 1918 in Florida but instead of his health being improved by the warm climate of the southland, his condition became worse. When he returned to Sayre, he was suffering intense pain which physicians were unable to relieve. The pain increased in intensity and finally acting under the advice of local physicians, he decided to go to Philadelphia to consult a specialist. He and his son Vrooman Francisco, left Sayre Sunday December 1, 1919 and the following day he was examined. Later he became a patient at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital. Frequent examinations were made by specialists and his condition was such that they were puzzled. Finally, they decided that it would be necessary to perform an operation on his head in an attempt to relieve the excruciating pain. That operation was scheduled to have been performed December 6 but it was not known at the time this article was written if he submitted to the surgeon’s knife. Mr. Francisco’s son Vrooman L. stayed with his father for a few days and then returned to Sayre. Mrs. Francisco joined her husband in Philadelphia, Sunday night December 7 when Vrooman was summoned to Philadelphia and when Mr. Francisco died Tuesday afternoon his wife and son were at his bedside.
Clark Francisco’s boyhood and early manhood were spent at Penn Yan, Canandaigua and vicinity. He learned the printer’s trade and after marriage he commenced the publication of the Game Fowl Monthly at Rush, NY. About thirty-two years previous to his death he moved that paper to Sayre and continued the publication at 110 North Thomas Avenue. In 1891 he founded the Sayre Times, a weekly publication, and acted as editor and publisher of that paper and the Game Fowl Monthly at 110 North Thomas Avenue. A new home for the papers was erected at 114 West Lockhart Street in 1895. At that time the building was the only business structure on the north side of West Lockhart Street. After being in the new location for a few years Mr. Francisco changed the paper from a weekly to a tri-weekly publication and in about 1901 he commenced publishing the paper daily. Then he devoted his entire time to the daily and the Game Fowl Monthly went out of existence. With the paper published daily and with the rapid growth of Sayre which was then in progress the Sayre Times soon gained a large circulation and became highly influential in the Valley. Under the guidance of Mr. Francisco, the paper came to have a strong political influence and also a great influence for good in this community. Harlan Murrelle published the Valley Record in Sayre starting on May 8, 1905 until April 13, 1907 when this paper was consolidated with the Sayre Times under the name of the Daily Times Record with Mr. Francisco as editor and proprietor. This paper was sold to the Sayre Printing Company, possession being given on January 29, 1917. The name of the paper was changed to The Evening Times and soon afterwards the office and printing plant were moved to the building at 99 West Packer Avenue (This building stood where the Packer Avenue Bridge crosses the railroad tracks).
Mr. Francisco was essentially a self-made man. Possessing an indomitable spirit and a willingness to exert his mental and physical strength to the limit, he battled against what seemed to be and adverse fate until he conquered it. It was this spirit that made for him many admirers and friends. In him they recognized a man of the type that makes the world progress, the type of man that does things for the sake of doing and that achieves success by deserving it. It was those who were closely associated with Mr. Francisco who fully recognized his true worth. They regretted that he could not have lived many more years in order to more fully reap the fruits of his earlier years.
Mr. Francisco was a member of the Williamsport Lodge of Elks, having become a member of that lodge several years before the institution of the Sayre lodge of the order.
Clark L. Francisco’s funeral was held at his late home 416 South Elmer Avenue, Thursday December 11, 1919. Rev. S. R. Diehl, pastor of the First Presbyterian Church of Sayre officiated. The body was taken to Prattsburrg, N.Y. for burial. Members of the Sayre Elks Lodge acted as pallbearers.
Clark L. Francisco was born in Steuben County, N.Y. the son of Samuel and Mary Washburn Francisco. His father died in 1864 while serving in the army in the Civil War. He and his mother a dress maker lived near her parents in Penn Yan after his father’s death. Clark and his wife Clara had 2 children one Vrooman LaSalle Francisco lived to maturity. Vrooman moved west and married in South Dakota he eventually moved to California where he raised at least one son Vrooman L. born in 1922. Clara Francisco died in 1935 in Prattsburg, NY.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current trustee of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
