I take issue with the idea that this is the same season that brings us weeks of grilling on the patio, tending flower beds and lawns; and stretch run pennant races in major league baseball. I live for early Autumn evenings when there’s a crispness to the air and a beauty in the quiet comfort of the night sky. Nothing Mother Nature can do for us is better than the glorious painting of the leaves as the season progresses, and a drive in the country reveals one stunningly beautiful tableau after another on the roads less traveled.
Can anything top a walk through the falling leaves of a breezy afternoon in the forest, listening for--and watching — squirrels hurrying about their business of preparing their treetop homes for the approach of winter?
Autumn is perfection.
And then, there comes an evil trick every year. The last leaves fall with a sad sigh, joining the dead, dry detritus of their brethren, crunching and pulverizing underfoot, to be carried in bits on the bottoms of our boots across the threshold to litter the floor by the front door. The descent into Winter begins.
There are years when the bitterness sets in before Halloween...many’s the time when hundreds of pint-sized goblins and ghosts have had to whimper a trembling “Trick or Treat” through nearly frozen lips as they try to be excited about walking door to door with a winter coat over their costumes. More than once it has involved trudging through snow...and that’s just not right.
One way or another the majority of November, and nearly all of December give the impression that they would much rather be an official part of Winter.
But no.
Ladies and gentlemen, this is still Autumn, the season of harvest, of pumpkins, of apple cider and donuts. Winter arrives on this coming Monday. Don’t let any weather aberrations confuse you. Cling tightly to the lie that today is Autumn, and therefore to be enjoyed with a lightly-jacketed stroll in the woods, kicking up leaves and sipping a thermos of cold cider to ward off the warmth of Indian Summer.
I find it frustrating that by the time Winter officially shows up, I’m already sick of it.
You would think that anyone so totally averse to winter would have come up with a plan by age 73 to minimize the intolerability of it all, maybe even by moving to the Deep South to avoid it. Nope. I’m apparently untrainable. I get caught off guard every year.
There comes an evening --it’s an annual event--when I slip into my light jacket, snap the dog’s leash to her collar ring and step out for her nightly constitutional...and realize instantly that the light jacket is no longer sufficient. If you happened by at just the right moment, listening really closely, you’d almost certainly catch a muttered curse floating on the air. An involuntary response to having been caught out again by the passing of the season. Sadly, the dog seems to be oblivious to the chill, and to my piteous imploring her to hurry up.
What hurts the most is coming back inside, racing for the calendar, and realizing that the Winter Solstice is still as much as five weeks away. Little wonder I’m sick of it before it gets here.
For now, of course, we’re only days away from the Solstice, and with it, the gradual lengthening of the daylight portion of every day. That, in itself, is encouraging enough to strengthen my will to survive yet another 13 weeks of snow, high winds, icy roads, roads filled, by the way, with people who should never have been granted a driver’s licence. Have you ever noticed that winter exposes the fact that you’re the only person actually qualified to be out there, driving around? How is it that the entire rest of the driving population turns into a mob of idiots when the roads turn bad? A mystery for another time.
While we still can, gentle reader, let us hoist a glass of cider, munch heartily on a powdered donut, and belt out our favorite Autumn Carols. “Eat, drink and be merry,” the old line goes, for soon enough we’ll be freezing our butts and shaking our fists at the unrelenting gales of winter. Gee, that sounds so inviting! I can hardly wait.
But next year, by golly, to quote one of my generation’s greatest rock bands--The Who--”I won’t be fooled again!” Next year I’ll have a plan. I won’t wait for the dog’s bowels to give me my first clue that Winter is coming.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
