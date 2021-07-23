The Southern Tier Motorcycle Racing Association of Elmira arranged with the officials of the Inter-State Fair Association for the use of their fair grounds in Athens July 16, 1921, to put on a racing meet.
The races consisted of side car and solo and some of the well-known dare devils who drove motorcycles were there to take part. The plan of the association was to give the public one of the most interesting exhibitions of this nature that they had ever seen.
There had been a race in Athens in the fall of 1920 and those who witnessed it knew what speed could be attained on the local track.
The Southern Tier Association had a large membership that pulled hard to make the races at Athens all that they should be.
Summer was the time of year for outdoor sports and there was nothing more fascinating than a snappy motorcycle race. The Motorcycle & Allied Trade Association who sponsored the Athens race offered the largest prizes ever given in this part of the country amounting to $500 to make sure that the fastest machines with the best riders were attracted to enter the race. Some of the motors used could develop 30 horsepower and make over 100 miles per hour.
Flexible sidecars were used in all the side car races as they could be driven so much faster on the curves. There were rumors that a very fast dark horse motor was among the entries.
There were six races on the program besides time trial, four professional and two amateurs. In the professional races there were two of five miles each, one solo and one side car. There were two ten-mile professional races, solo and side car. Both of the amateur races were side cars, one of three miles and one of five miles.
There was nothing more thrilling than a real motorcycle race. With daring drivers and with the speediest of cars the race was the sporting event of the season. Both the Inter State Fair grandstand, and the rail afforded excellent views of the track.
The races started shortly after 2 o’clock with a three-mile time event. This was won by Douglas Havens, the time being 1:22 1 – 2.
There were so many entries that it was necessary for the three-mile elimination to be run in two heats and the three which made the best time took part in the final. With the exception of the time and solo races the elimination was necessarily due to the width of the track. The fastest time for the mile was made by Buzzell in the ten-mile professional sidecar race when he made the 15th and 16th laps at 1:18, that being four seconds faster than any other time made on the track.
Among the entries were three men from Sayre: Buffoni, Rogers and DePumpo.
Buffoni captured second place in the amateur sidecar race, while Rogers would have captured first in the five- and ten-mile solo race, but his motorcycle hit soft dirt on the upper curve and his machine fell.
The prizes were as follows: 1. One mile time solo $10. 2. Three-mile amateur sidecar, first $25; second, $15; third, $10. 3. Five-mile professional sidecar, first $40; second, $ 20; third, $10. 4. Five-mile professional solo, first, $35; second, $20; third, $10. 5. Five-mile amateur sidecar, first, $35; second, $20; third, $10. 6. Ten-mile professional sidecar, first, $60; second, $25; third $ 15.7. The mile professional solo, first $50; second $15; third $15. 8. Amateur Rigid sidecar (private owners only) first $25; second $15; third $10.
The winners follow: 1. Havens, 1:22 1-2. 2. Fulkerson, 4:01 1-2; Getchell, 4:15; Fenton, 4:50 3-4. 3. Cuer, 6:41; Weltz, 7:08 3-4; Scott. 10-04 1-2. 4. Scott was out of the race for three minutes due to motor trouble. 4. Havens, 6:01; Phillips, 6: 08 1-2; Vituvick, 7:19 1-2. 5. Fulkerson, 6:49; Getchell, 7:17; Jones, 10:01. 6. Buzzell, 6:49; Weltz, 7:17; Cuer 10:01. Cuer had motor trouble. 7. Phillips. 10:45; Vituvick, 15:17; Havens, 16:05. 8. Gouldstrong, 4:35; Buffoni, 4:51; Fenton, 4:51 1-2.
When Rogers fell in the ten-mile solo the handlebars broke but Rogers picked up his machine and started and finished the race.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
