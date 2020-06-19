Editor,
After reading a Letter to the Editor in the June 10 issue of the Morning Times, I felt compelled to respond.
This is not the time to say “All Lives Matter.” Remember “all men are created equal” from the Declaration of Independence? We know full well that Jefferson and the other “founding fathers” didn’t mean all men. They meant white, male property owners. (And they didn’t mean women, either.) “All” doesn’t necessarily mean “all;” when white people say it, they usually mean “white people.”
There’s no need to say “White Lives Matter.” White lives have always mattered in this country. Black people’s lives, however, have not mattered since they were brought here on slave ships over 400 years ago. That’s why we must say “Black Lives Matter” — and mean it.
Focusing on the looting and destruction committed by a small minority of protestors (or possibly by outside agitators) takes attention away from where it should be: on the violence committed against black Americans by the people and institutions who are supposed to protect and serve them. Buildings can be rebuilt; lives taken away cannot be restored.
We cannot eliminate racism without understanding its origins and our white supremacy culture. Many excellent books on race and racism in the U.S. are available. Two that I recommend are “Witnessing Whiteness,” by Shelly Tochluk and “How to Be an Antiracist” by Dr. Ibram Kendi.
If you like podcasts, the 14-episode “Seeing White” in the “Scene on Radio” series from the Center for Documentary Studies at Duke University is fascinating and powerful. (The story of the 1921 riot and massacre – committed by white people against black people — in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is particularly relevant.)
Let’s remember whose lives matter and whose don’t, and stand up for the people who need our support.
Katie Replogle
Sayre
