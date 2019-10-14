I hope you’ll indulge me, dear reader…this reminiscence took on a life of its own and slipped into a soapbox rant against things lost, things like innocence and sense of community. I recommend finding a perfect Autumn leaf and pressing it between the pages of a heavy book.
Small town kids for generations grew up loving to run and jump into the largest piles of leaves they could find in the neighborhood. It was certainly that way in the middle of the last century as autumn went about the business of blanketing lawns with half of the colors of the rainbow. Red, orange, yellow, and whatever green that fell before making the switch to something more colorful. Where lawns ran together without barriers, the leaf piles could become enormous, and I don’t remember ever hearing any adults rushing out and chasing kids away from the pursuit of happiness. I suspect the adults were largely World War Two veterans who had learned the hard way that there were much more important things to fight for than the sanctity of their leaf pile.
Spring and Summer were for running barefoot in rainstorms. Winter was for carrying a shovel on your shoulder and knocking on doors to see if anyone was willing to give you as much as a buck to clear the snow from their sidewalks (as for home itself…maybe one of the Big Kids would handle that job). But Autumn…that was for sprinting like an Olympian and diving, either cannonball or spread eagle, into a mound of millions of crispy, colorful leaves from the oaks and maples that stood sentry with their skeletal branches stretched naked overhead.
There was a likelihood that dads everywhere were raking another section of lawn while half a dozen urchins swam into and out of the first pile, spreading it and crunching it down to a flattened morass that would require reshaping soon enough. There was an equal likelihood that moms everywhere were baking cinnamon buns or arranging a couple dozen doughnuts on a platter with glasses of cold apple cider set around for the inevitable invasion of lightly jacketed or red and black plaid flannel shirted neighborhood kids, each of them trailing a stream of leaf bits through the house, faces red with the freshness of the air, eyes excitedly searching out the treats.
Another thing that was an Autumn constant that no one ever raised a fuss about was the smell of a leaf pile burning in the lawn of some guy down the street. You didn’t rake them to the curb and wait for the town to come by and collect them. You got rid of them in a controlled burn and the smoke and the smell were as much a part of Americana as the pumpkin pie that the season demanded.
And then, one day, in what may have been the first known “that offends me, so it must be stopped”, some overly sensitive toad decided “that smoke” was personally bothersome and needed to be taken to litigation. Next thing you know, everything offends someone and the courts go crazy making rulings on imaginary problems trying to satisfy individuals by taking things away from the populace at large. Nothing emboldens an idiot like seeing another idiot get away with something, to the detriment of everyone else.
And so a cherished bit of life passes out of style and becomes, sadly, instead of a way for neighborhoods to become even more neighborly, a way of imposing invisible barriers between houses while forcing the residents of those homes to rake their leaves to the curb because the municipality has become the leaf sheriff.
Not only is there a deadline for such curbside leaf pile organizing, you—mister or mrs homeowner—had darned well better be able to account for each and every one of “your” leaves (maybe a branding iron to denote whose trees the leaves are from), because your across the street, entitled moron neighbor might just rake up (or more likely hire someone else to do it) all the leaves in his yard and dump them in your yard for you to take care of, because he’s willing to attest that all of those leaves came from your trees!
You can fairly picture this buffoon, sitting on his front porch, feet crossed on top of the railing, beer can in hand, belching and scratching, but studiously tracking and recording each leaf as it drifts from its lofty perch on a sudden breeze, crossing the street and plopping gently onto his property. Hundreds of thousands of leaves, each one bearing your branding iron’s scar. He’s obviously got absolutely nothing else to do with his life.
Thanks whiners and whiner-appeasing courts, for fixing something that was never broken in the first place.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
