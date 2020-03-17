Trump and the stock market
If Donald Trump resigned tonight, the DOW would open 4,000 points higher tomorrow morning.
Experiment with socialism
Interesting that it took the onslaught of the coronavirus for us, the American people, to have a practice session on socialism. With all of the programs that are going to be stepping up and reaching out to help individuals, we’re going to get a taste of what Bernie Sanders was looking at as a way Americans ought to be operating on a regular basis. It’s very interesting. Hopefully this experiment works.
Fear driving people to stores
People aren’t crazy. Fear is the major reason why the shelves are bare of toilet paper, paper towels, canned goods, etc. No one knows the outcome of the coronavirus. Will it take six months or a year for a cure? People are hoarding supplies fearing of store closings.
Why are people stocking up on TP?
Toilet paper is made in America. The factories are not closed. Can anyone tell me why people are buying all the toilet paper from the stores?
