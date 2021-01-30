Dan Leary long time Mayor of the Village of Waverly passed an updated copy of the Ordinances and Resolutions of the Borough of Sayre, Pennsylvania to February 1917 on to me recently. Dr. George F. Carling was the Burgess (now called Mayor) and there were twelve members of the borough council, John E. Adamson, Lester V. Bostwick, Charles C. Codet, Dr. Carlyle N. Haines, Arthur B. Huntzinger, Clinton E. Knapp, George F. Miler, Joseph M. Pruyne, Paul Rounds, Charles R. Seeber, Harry W. Spencer and John E. Umpleby.
The following are some of the ordinances and the dates they were enacted that I found interesting.
No. 1. Animals. An ordinance prohibiting Horses, cattle, mules, sheep, swine, geese, ducks, or turkeys to run at large within the limits of the borough at any time with or without a keeper. Adopted April 6, 1891.
No. 13. Ball Playing. An ordinance prohibiting ball playing on the streets. No ball playing shall be permitted or allowed in any of the public streets or lanes within the limits of the borough, under the penalty of a sum not to exceeding one dollar for the first offense, and not exceeding ten dollars for each subsequent offense. Adopted April 6, 1891.
No. 66. Bicycle Rising. An ordinance prohibiting the riding of bicycles and tandems on side or foot walks. Persons convicted of said offense shall pay a fine not exceeding $5 and costs. Adopted May 6, 1902.
No. 41. Bridges. An ordinance for the erection of a bridge crossing over the railroad tracks at Spring street. That permission is hereby granted the Waverly, Sayre and Athens Traction Company to erect and maintain a bridge over and across the railroad tracks in the line of Spring street. Approved Nov. 5, 1894.
No. 116. Chickens. An ordinance providing for the proper care of chickens and other fowls, and restraining the owners, or keepers thereof from allowing the same to run at large upon the streets, lanes, alleys, and public grounds of the Borough of Sayre. Approved April 7, 1909.
No. 50. Curfew An ordinance forbidding children under sixteen years of age, frequenting streets, etc., after nine o’clock P.M. Adopted December 5, 1898.
No. 4. Dogs. An ordinance requiring Dogs and Sluts (at one time this word was used when referring to female dogs) to be muzzled. Adopted April 6, 1891.
No. 80. Dogs. An ordinance prohibiting the running of large dogs and sluts upon the streets of the Borough of Sayre, without being registered and tagged. Approved June 6, 1904.
No. 16. Fast Driving. An ordinance prohibiting Fast Driving. Be it enacted by the town council of the Borough of Sayre, that it shall not be lawful for any person to ride on horse-back or drive on any of the public streets of the brough with greater speed that at any rate of seven miles per hour. Adopted April 6, 1891.
No. 74, Fire Protection. An ordinance authorizing thew purchase of a fifth size hook and ladder truck with the necessary appliances accompanying same from Charles T. Holloway & CO., of Baltimore, MD. For a sum not to exceed twelve hundred dollars. Approved October 1, 1905.
No. 15. Fireworks. An ordinance prohibiting the burning of fireworks in the Borough. That if any person shall light, throw or burn any firecrackers, rockets, or any other fireworks in any of the public streets. Lanes or alleys within the limits of the said borough, excepting on the Fourth of July, such a person so offending shall pay a fine of one dollar. Adopted April 6, 1891.
No. 71. An ordinance granting permission to the Stegmaier Brewing Company, a corporation of the State of Pennsylvania, to lay a switch or siding across Lehigh Avenue, Sayre, PA. No cars shall be allowed to stand upon said switch or siding upon said street for any purpose whatsoever for more than five minutes at any one time. Adopted December 9, 1902.
No. 104. Sewer. An ordinance making and establishing rules and regulations for the use of a Sewer System for the Borough of Sayre, PA and providing penalties for the violation thereof. Approved November 7, 1907.
No. 243. Police Regulations. An ordinance prohibiting the sale of any toy pistol, squib, skyrocket, fire cracker, roman candle, fire balloon or other combustible fireworks and prohibiting the firing of any gun, pistol, toy pistol, squib, skyrocket, fire cracker, roman candle, fire balloon or other combustible fireworks in the Borough of Sayre, and providing That any person violating any of the provisions of this ordinance, shall upon conviction, be subject to a fine of twenty-five dollars and costs for the first offense and one hundred dollars for every subsequent offense. Approved September 9, 1914.
No. 139. Motor Vehicles. An ordinance relating to Motor-Driven Vehicles, regulating the manner of use and driving on the streets and avenues of the Borough of Sayre, and prescribing penalties for the violation of this ordinance. Approved October 8, 1913.
No. 137. An ordinance regulating Moving Picture Shows, Circuses, Theatres, Wrestling Matches and Boxing and Sparing Bouts and providing for the taking out of a license from the Borough of Sayre for the payment of the same. Approved March 4, 1913.
No. 103. An ordinance authorizing the erection and construction of a town hall for the Borough of Sayre on the lot now owned by the said borough on the north side of Packer avenue, Sayre Pennsylvania, according to the plans and specifications made by Pierce and Bickford, architects of Elmira, NY as they now are or may hereafter be modified or changed by the Borough Council of said borough. Approved October 18, 1907.
No. 109. An ordinance approving the form of town hall and fire department building bonds issued by the Borough of Sayre, Bradford County, PA and dated the first day of April 1908. The bonds amounted to the sum of $15,000.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
