The election that kept us up all night earlier this week was the nineteenth in my lifetime...the seventeenth that I have clear memory of. I was a year and half old in 1948, so the “Dewey Beats Truman” headline that became a famous blunder couldn’t have meant less to me.. At five and a half years old I was more concerned with my role as Leader of the Wind in Mary Mary Quite Contrary’s garden in my kindergarten play than I was about whether the World War II hero with the funny last name was going to defeat the other guy with the funny first name.
Four year later we had our first TV, and at 9 years old I got to watch those same two guys win their party’s nominations, the black and white images flickering in the magic box in our living room. A few things I remember from the summer conventions: Democrat Adlai Stevenson’s supporters all seemed to be holding up signs that showed a pair of shoes crossed at the ankles and one shoe had a hole in the sole. The story was that Stevenson had done so much footwork on the campaign trail that he had worn a hole in his shoes and someone photographed his feet , crossed on the edge of his desk as he napped, exhausted from his efforts to win votes. It became his badge of honor. The second thing I remember, also from the Democrat convention, was a strikingly handsome young man speaking stridently to the convention...he was a Senator from Massachusetts, and I told my mother he was going to be their candidate in 1960.
A third memory from that convention was Harry Truman taking center stage and saying with great certainty that Stevenson was going to win the White House, and he swore! “That will be a DAMN sight,” he declared to tumultuous applause. I was aghast at such a potty mouth.
1960 came along and John F Kennedy bore out my prophecy. He chose some old Texan for a running mate, while Richard Nixon counted on 8 years of being Vice President to win the Presidency for himself and his running mate, Henry Cabot Lodge. One of the main speakers at the GOP convention that summer was a firebrand from Arizona, and I was compelled to tell my mother--with all the wisdom of my 13 years — that guy would be the Republican nominee in ‘64.
Bingo! Barry Goldwater did win that nomination, but that was about all he won. That old Texan had become President upon Kennedy’s assassination, and thrashed the Arizonan on election night, carrying the Electoral College by 486-52. By this time I was a 17 year old kid about to embark on my senior year in high school, looking forward to being able to vote in the next election.
Two years later, that old Texan--LBJ — was my Commander in Chief, and in ‘68 I got to listen in on a private conversation between him and his Secretary of State after he had announced that he would not run for President that year. I also got to shake the hand of the man who should have won that Democratic nomination just two months before he was assassinated in a hotel in Los Angeles. Had that tragedy not taken place, Richard Nixon would almost certainly have lost his second presidential bid to a second Kennedy. As it was, he out-polled The Happy Warrior--Hubert Humphrey — by just over half a million votes. The Democrat Convention that year was the first to see massive protesting and violent crowds outside--and inside--their convention hall.
In 1972, Nixon became just the second man to appear on five presidential ballots --two as VP candidate and three on the top line.The other five-timer was FDR, who won four times as the head of the ticket; and once as VP--as the undercard to James Cox, who lost to Warren Harding in 1920. My memories of that ‘72 election are largely defined by the 18-year old vote that energized every college campus in the country. Most of those kids voted for George McGovern, and they all felt vindicated when Nixon resigned in disgrace two years later.
In 1976 we elected a peanut farmer from Georgia--a genuinely decent man, whose son came campaigning in Corning, along with Fritz Mondale’s wife. That seemed really cool to those of us in the media at the time...way better than the mayor of our fair city or the council members of surrounding villages and towns. Jimmy Carter beat Nixon’s successor, Gerald Ford, in part at least because Ford “...put our long national nightmare behind us…” by pardoning Nixon for his role in the Watergate break-in.
The ‘80’s belonged to the Republicans and the ‘90’s were mostly for the Democrats. The new millenium has given us two consecutive two-term presidents and, as I write this, the jury is out on the current occupant of the oval office, but it may have come back with a verdict by the time you read this.
I found it impossible to put a humorous spin on this week’s decision making process. Whatever happens, remember this: that neighbor who voted differently from you, is the same neighbor who maybe shoveled your driveway without being asked to; or the same soccer mom who happily takes your kid to practice along with her own. We don’t need to hate. We need to come together. It is We The People who make this country great...and we’re still here. Be great for each other.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
