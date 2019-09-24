Road needs paving at busy intersection
I agree with the person who wrote in about the intersection of Chemung Street and Route 34 at the Dandy Mini Mart. The traffic is horrendous at various times of the day, but the road needs to be paved. It’s hazardous the way it is and needs fixing immediately.
Senior citizen unable to get help she deserved
A 92-year-old woman with end-stage cancer recently asked for assistance with three things from (a local agency). She worked until just shy of 90-years-old. Each time (she applied for help), there was many questions and many pages of paperwork — only to be told you are eligible but we have a waiting list and have no idea how long it would be. No help ever resulted. Didn’t she deserve some help. She never asked for any before in her long life. Some people who never work get much more.
Patty Mac’s Take: This is a problem that needs to be taken care of. You can’t place blame on local organizations who are most likely understaffed and underfunded. This problem won’t be easily fixed, but people like this 92-year-old woman should be able to get help when she needs it.
Read complete WCSD audit report
In regards to the Morning Times‘ recent article, “Audit report reveals oversight issues at Waverly Central School District,” I would encourage the residents of the Waverly Central School District to read the complete audit report located on the NYS Comptrollers website.
Return firefighters’ flag
On 9/11, the Ulster-Sheshequin Fire Association flew, at half-staff, their fire department flag. The flag has a black-and-white stripe and one red stripe to indicate memorial for lost firefighters. Someone, on that same day (9/11), removed that flag which is a very special flag for all who fight fires and replaced it with the standard American flag. We understand you may not have known the significance of the special flag, but please return it — no questions asked — you can leave it next to the fire truck bay. This is used at the Ulster-Sheshequin Fire Company at memorials, parades and other special events around the county when needed. It’s very important that they retrieve this flag. Remember all of our firefighters across Bradford County are volunteers and these are costly items to lose.
Disappointed in new-look Island Pond
It’s a shame at the Island Pond in Sayre that there is now a massive cement (area), no grass, no trees, no shade just an ugly, hot, baking configuration of concrete. The trees planted by the tree committee are gone along with all the natural beauty that used to exist on what was once one of Sayre’s nicest spots.
Patty Mac’s Take: The old dock at Island Pond needed to be replaced and I think they did a nice job with the new concrete plaza and walkway. However, that doesn’t mean the borough shouldn’t look at planting more trees and grass surrounding the concrete area.
New school fundraisers needed
If you’re going to send home fundraisers for the kids in the schools, get something worthwhile. Those cards and the booklets are good if you’re in Elmira or Binghamton area, but very little in the Valley area. And also if you have more than one or two kids in school, it gets pretty expensive if you have to buy from each one to keep things even. So how about coming up with some new fundraisers instead and making it a little bit easier on the parents.
‘Shame on you’
Whoever is catching the catfish at the creek in Milltown and leaving them on the rocks to die, I just want to say shame on you.
