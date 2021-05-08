We hit a milestone recently, you and I. That is, those of you who have been kind enough, or bored enough, to have been with me on this ElderSpew adventure since the beginning. Late April marked the completion of four years of meeting together here on the pages of this otherwise award-winning journalistic tome. We’re four episodes into year five. WHAT is wrong with you?!
Two hundred-twelve times you have spent maybe as many as three and a half minutes with me, and I can hardly find words to tell you how much I appreciate that. Seven hundred forty-two minutes of your life ... that’s just under twelve and a half hours of your allotted time on this earth — just thrown away. Unbelievable! You’ll never get that time back, you know…?
Your four year old son or daughter, born on April 22, 2017, when ElderSpew first interrupted your labor pains (or your devoted coaching and breathing with your wife) ... that child is now in Head Start or Ready Four. We’ve been through one one-term presidency and are in the first third of Year One of another presidency. Whether it’s to be another one-termer remains to be seen.
You’ve probably traded in at least one car for something newer and spiffier ... something with more room for a growing family. You sent one kid off to college and he or she has already graduated Cum Laude with a degree in a field that didn’t exist when you left the nest yourself in pursuit of higher education. Most of my college buddies got a much higher education than I did, if you catch my drift… I didn’t know a toke from a roach clip because I was a good boy. But I did have more than a nodding acquaintance with most of the bartenders in State College (I fell in with evil companions, it wasn’t my fault.)
But I digress.
If each episode of ElderSpew represented a day on the calendar from January 1st forward, it would stretch through July 31st. Imagine your only job was to read this column every day ... I’m relatively sure you’d be stuffing your head in the oven and turning on the gas long before July 31st. Once again, I thank you for your persistence. I’m also happy for you that you’ve found other ways to fill your days.
I, on the other hand, am utterly consumed with the creation of this weekly exercise in literary madness, to the exclusion of all other pastimes. Picture, if you will, the gaunt, haunted visage of a wraith, wild eyes bulging and laced with tiny red rivers, set above sunken cheeks and gnashing teeth, a spray of slobber pooling in the hollow of a turkey neck.
A thatch of out-of-control dishwater grey hair sticks at odd angles out of the liver-spot festooned scalp, a pair of ancient spectacles smeared with ages of grease and airborne filth perched crookedly on the surprisingly narrow, but prominent, bridge of a twice-broken nose. Which brings me to a point of confession: I have no idea whose picture it is that accompanies this column each week, but he’s a handsome devil, whoever he is.
“Must meet the deadline! Must meet the deadline! Find some words!” The demented chant repeats itself endlessly, tumbling in a never ending stream from dried and cracked lips unaffected by the spray of slobber.
There was a time, I’m sure when words came easily to this tortured soul. There were tales remembered by a more fertile mind, a mind that soared with the eagles, and which now sadly, grubs for worms in the dew-covered morning grass, along with the four-legged birds of my misbegotten youth.
The bony index fingers of each clawed hand hunt down and bash assorted buttons on the plastic keyboard. A congress of baboons could do as well ... oh, wait ... we already have a Congress of Baboons.
Now I’ve done it. I promised years ago to refrain from political commentary, and I’ve gone and told the truth about Capitol Hill. Not to mention, once again, I have digressed.
If you’re looking for a point to today’s column, you’re probably new to ElderSpew. Welcome aboard. I hope you will, all of you, continue to spend a few minutes with me each week. The support of your cards and letters, and your emails, and your spoken encouragement if we meet out and about mean more to me than you can imagine, and as much as I go off the rails from time to time, I genuinely enjoy trying to bring a smile or find a relatable life-absurdity that we’ve all shared in one way or another. Here’s to another 212 times…
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
