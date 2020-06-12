“Nothing’s new but what’s old.”
A great epoch took place in our career when the class held a meeting Tuesday evening at 4 o’clock the purpose of which was to elect officers for the remainder of the year. As is already known, senior officers cannot be elected until the result of mid years are known. These trials being over, it was found that twenty-two out of thirty who expect to graduate were eligible to the class organization. Professor Delaney met with us and gave an interesting talk on important matters dealing with the class. Martha Weeks took the chair and conducted the meeting in an orderly manner. The officers elected were:
President, Frank DePasquale; Vice President Martha Weeks; Treasurer, Bruno Gialdini; Secretary Sarah Mills.
We were then addressed by our president. He asked us to promote class unity and to cooperate with him and so make our work successful. The meeting was adjourned with the pleasant words from the president; “we can gladly look forward to about forty meetings before commencement”. Very encouraging for the average hours which will be thus spent give the small amount of twenty out of our young lives (groan!).
Another meeting was held Wednesday evening at 4:00 p.m. A representative of the Elliot Co., Philadelphia, met with us. This was very important as the type of rings and invitations were decided upon. A neat and popular style of invitation on white and gold with the class crest was selected. After some discussion a very pretty and attractive design was chosen for the class rings and pins. The colors chosen were white and gold and everything carries out the general color scheme. These questions settled, the meeting was adjourned with another meeting in view for the next day after school.
We have found something which we thought might be of interest to you and our other readers: The History of the Cap and Gown.
The idea of the Cap and Gown came down from the early history of civilization. To the monks and scholars of mediaeval Europe, this dignified an expressive costume symbolized the high regard in which learning was universally held. To the great mass of people, it became a sign of honor, and the wearer was marked as one who had achieved a worthy and enviable place among men of letters. The type of cap and gown used is determined by the attainments of the wearer. A certain type of silk gown is worn by judges of the Supreme Court. The members of the clergy also have their distinctive types. At Oxford and Cambridge, undergraduates are not allowed to appear on the street with academic gown. Gowns were at first black, but time gradually permitted the wearing of any color. So, the bachelor’s hood at Oxford and Cambridge is trimmed with white fur. The Oxford D. D., is scarlet cloth with crimson silk, etc. Wearing of the cap and gown in America was rare until the last quarter of the 19th century. An intercollegiate commission met at Columbia College in 1894 and the uniform gowns for different degrees were adopted by the colleges. From this, it came down to high schools and other educational institutions.
It was decided at the Home and School League that a sewing class should be started in the schools, so despite the fact that there is no domestic science course those girls who wish it may study the necessary art. Some ladies very kindly volunteered to undertake the work. A meeting of the girls was held a week ago Tuesday and Mrs. Bolich spoke to them of the proposed plan. At that time fifty or sixty girls welcomed this suggestion with delight and enrolled. The first meeting for actual work was held Tuesday for an hour at the close of the school session. Those who attend the class regularly will gain one point toward graduation. A similar work of its kind is being started in the grades. The continuance of this work depends solely on the enthusiasm of the girls and we must all do our best to be present regularly so we may show our appreciation of those who so willingly gave their service.
We are back once more at the daily round of studying after a short (but not unwelcomed) respite of three days. True, the teachers did not have a vacation, and many students attended the institute (Bradford County Teachers Institute) but I am sure that everyone felt it was a great benefit for the lectures were all excellent. It was rather chilly Monday morning, but by huddling up to the ears we managed to keep from freezing. There are an appalling number of empty seats in the study hall, whether because of the visits of that Spanish bug bear (flu) to our fair city, one cannot say. Absences are noticeable even in the ranks of the teachers and we were all glad to see Miss Shoemaker back in her usual place.
The officers of the class of 1920:
Francis L. DePasquale was born in Italy the son of Pietro and Clementine DePasquale. They came to Sayre in 1907 and left the area shortly after Francis “Frank” graduated from Sayre High School. The family relocated to Hartford, CT. Frank DePasquale became a physician and was a Brigadier General in the United Stated Medical Core. He died in 1977.
Thomas Bruno Gialdini son of Egisto “Charles” and Dominica Notari Giardini was born in Galeton, PA shortly after his parents came from Italy. They moved to Sayre and later Athens where his father operated a floral shop and greenhouse. Bruno graduated from the University of Cincinnati. He died in Milwaukee WI. in 1957.
Martha Weeks was raised by her grandparents Richard and Rebecca Pierce after the deaths of her parents H. Sawyer and Anna Pierce Weeks. Martha was a high school teacher in Waverly, NY. At some point she married. Martha Weeks Lewis died in 1981 and is buried in Tioga Point Cemetery.
Sara Mills was born in Sayre the daughter of Lewis H. and Ione Smith Mills. She married Francis K. Kujawski in 1943 and lived in Elmira, NY. She worked for the Elmira School system. Sara died in 1995 at the age of 93.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
