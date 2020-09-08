Trump shouldn’t be blamed
Our president gets blamed for everything. I’m surprised he’s not blamed for causing cancer, but give it time. Where were the people who blame the president for the current anarchy when the Ferguson and surrounding areas in St. Louis were totally destroyed by the same thugs and creeps who are doing it today? Never heard a word that Obama and his socialist creeps were to blame for that anarchy. The hatred for our president and his family is a great indicator of how uninformed and easily led people really are.
Can Pennsylvania residents stand their ground?
Does Pennsylvania have “stand your ground” law?
Editor’s Note: According to the legal blog at www.philadelphiacriminalattorney.com, “Pennsylvania is one of 38 states that has either legislated or established through case law that you have no duty to retreat from anywhere you have a legal right to be. This relates to the commonly known ‘Castle Doctrine,’ which establishes your right to protect yourself within your own home without first having to try and escape ... However, Pennsylvania’s Stand Your Ground Law is not absolute. Unless the threatening party is an intruder in your home or vehicle, a simple threat of violence or feeling of danger is not enough to justify force. There must be a reasonable expectation of immediate danger. This means that a deadly weapon, like a gun or knife, must be visible and immediately accessible.”
Trump sign stolen
Whoever stole my Trump sign does not value free speech, and it could be taken away.
Trump a hypocrite on sending kids to school
Donald Trump’s son will not be returning as a ninth grader to his elite Washington private school that his parents have chosen for him. Even though the school will be reopening with a hybrid model, he’s staying back at the White House. And, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are not sending their kids to (their school). Can anybody smell the hypocrisy there? If you don’t, let me explain it to you. Trump said all kids and teachers have to go back to school this fall, except his son and his grandchildren.
Not a fan of BLM event in Sayre
I guess Sayre Borough and some of these people down in Sayre don’t realize that BLM (Black Lives Matter) is a terrorist organization. I guess they don’t like Sayre.
Has SASD applied for federal breakfast/lunch program?
Has the Sayre School District applied for the federally funded free breakfast and lunch program that Athens has received the past two years?
Call your Athens Borough council members about chickens
A note to the Athens Borough residents, you have one more week to contact your council person. Their monthly meeting is next Monday. Please ask them to not allow chicken in Athens. If anyone feels the need to hear or smell chickens, move to the country.
Traffic light problem
I’m calling about a traffic stop light situation on Keystone Avenue near the CVS store. The cross-street stop light turns yellow for three seconds or less and then it turns red. Anyone driving down the street at 35 miles per hour, Pitney Street, which is the speed limit ... unless you’re at the light when it changes, you’re running a red light. It’s very unsafe, a person could slam on the brakes and the cars behind them could hit them. I don’t understand where they came up with a three-second yellow light and it’s only on the Pitney Street part of the stop light.
Leave Redskins alone, wait for merger with Athens
I’m calling about the Sayre Redskins situation with the mascot. I don’t think anyone should worry about the Redskin mascot because it’s only a matter of time before Sayre and Athens school districts combine, at which point they would have to come up with a new name and mascot. So until that happens, Sayre Redskins isn’t hurting anybody. Nobody is going to sue anybody. Let’s get on with the important things like educating our children.
———
To contact Soundoff, you can call 570-888-4562 and leave your statement on the voicemail or email soundoff@morning-times.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.