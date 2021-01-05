Thank you Senator Yaw
1. I just want to say thank you Senator Yaw for your article in Tuesday’s paper. Thank you for being up front and honest.
2. Dear Senator Yaw: Thank you for your thoughtful words and your editorial. I am a liberal and I would gladly change your tires any day in Bradford County. Signed, Sister Rose.
In favor of fish and chips
Wouldn’t it be nice to see a good fish and chips place go in at the old Pizza Hut on Keystone Avenue? There is not one around and I think it would be good for the Valley.
Hats’ off to Waverly PD
I would just like to say that I was in the vicinity of an accident and the Waverly Police Department handled it with such kindness and such grace that I think someone should commend them for it. In these times when people are being mean and nasty to each other, they were the nicest, nicest men. They did an excellent job. Hats’ off to the Waverly Police Department.
Fireworks complaint
It’s New Year’s Eve, it’s 10 minutes to 10, and people on Summit Street are setting off fireworks again because they think they’re the only people that live in this town. All of the animals are scared, children are scared. Enough is enough.
Comments on McLinko
1. After reading the front page of Saturday’s paper on Doug McLinko, I have totally lost any respect I might have had for the man and I will never support him again or vote for him again. He sounds like a lunatic.
2. It’s time for an intervention: Would someone please stop Commissioner McLinko from drinking the Steve Bannon “Kool-Aid.” He’s embarrassing Bradford County on a national stage.
3. I read about Doug McLinko’s big jubilee held last Saturday and it sounded like Trump’s tweets including criticism of Senator Yaw. Mr. McLinko, I have one thing to say to you: It’s better to be thought a fool than to open your mouth and erase all doubt.
Message for taxpayers
This is to the taxpayers of Tioga County, New York including Waverly. They take away your weekly recyclable pickups, yet the tax bill you received on Jan. 1 shows an increase. The county part goes up 1.2 percent and the overall tax on this bill goes up $32 for the year. How can Broome, Chemung and Onondaga Counties get by with no increase? Was the staff that oversees the recycling program in Tioga County cut or completely eliminated? To Legislator Mullens in Waverly, cut back or lay off some people. Enough is enough.
Guns and Money
If they do away with guns, I guess the White House won’t have none left. I want to see Biden get Bloomberg’s money to share with people.
An idea for the Tops building
Is there any way at all that somebody in this Valley could purchase the old Tops building on Keystone Avenue and put another grocery store in for the people on this side of town? It’s really an inconvenience for many of us to have to go to other side of town to buy groceries. I know Mr. Chandler has much of the building filled with an antique shop, but there is a vacancy there for a small grocery store if someone would please be interested in opening one.
Advertising complaint
Every time you turn around a new pill is advertised on TV with instructions to ask your doctor to prescribe it for you. Why would anybody want to take a pill that causes you to have another problem. That’s crazy. The pharmaceutical corporations are getting rich with this devised plan.
Gas price prognosticator?
With Obama-Biden III coming up, does that mean we can look forward to $4-per-gallon gasoline? I mean, they’re famous for raising the price.
G.O.A.T
As a life-long Republican, I am ashamed of the GOP politicians that enable Trump. The reason he will not attend the inauguration is that he will be at his induction into the Grifter’s Hall of Fame, surpassing Bernie Madoff and P.T. Barnum as a G.O.A.T.
A thank you to postal carriers
Thank you very much to our dedicated mail carriers through all kinds of weather. Wouldn’t it be something if each one of our patrolmen followed our mail carrier for the day? He or she would get exercise and really get to know each one of the citizens. Thank you to the mail carriers.
Karma bus on target?
After a lifetime of calling other people losers, karma has fairly proven Donald Trump to be the biggest loser.
Transition committee question
On Treasurer Elect Garrity announces transition committee: Many, many names. Does she pay for that or do the taxpayers or are they volunteers. I could see nowhere in the article how they are paid.
Question for the postal service
Postal service: Why is it that the mail doesn’t get through so we don’t have to pay interest on our bills? I get my bills one day and the payment goes back in the mail the very next day. Then it takes two weeks to get to its destination. Postal is the only way I have to pay my bills. And where are our Penelec bills from last month. I’ll be paying interest and then some on them if they don’t come through pretty soon.
Snow plow over fire truck
Sayre Borough: Don’t buy the million-dollar fire truck It is obvious after the storm we actually need some more plowing equipment
