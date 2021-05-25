Editor,
With the election of a new Democrat president, the word “communist” has been getting thrown around again. Joe Biden is not a communist. No one in congress is either. If the United States had a communist party, the CIA would have murdered it by now and installed a puppet party. Savvy? OK. Moving on.
I think by now most of us have seen the signs, whether locally or on the news/internet.
“Closed due to no staff. No one wants to work anymore”.
I have mixed feelings about this.
It bothers me because it’s not correct, but I’m glad that the working class is starting to realize that bosses need them, and not the other way around.
You see, people DO want to work. They just don’t want to work for you and the current conditions you provide. During the peak of the pandemic there were over 6 million people applying for unemployment. It’s about 500k now. The overwhelming majority of people have gone back to work. They actually do want to work.
So what’s the problem?
Some people seem to think, and say out loud, that people are “lazy” and would rather have the “government” take care of them. Unemployment is not a hand out. People pay into it, so it’s theirs to use if and when they need it. That’s what insurance is for.
I remember when Bernie Sanders wanted a $15 minimum wage (which I think is currently too low), and certain conservatives were upset. “They’re just burger flippers,” they said.
Labeling someone just a burger flipper is demeaning. I’ve flipped burgers. I shouldn’t have to say this, but there is MUCH more to those jobs. It’s hard work, and they deserve more money.
“Machines will just replace them,” they said.
Where are the machines now? Employers are looking for workers, so why not just order these machines? Also, several local businesses have installed these machines in the last ten years, while there was no increase in the federal minimum wage. That’s a terrible argument.
“Higher wages means higher prices for goods,” they said.
Again, the minimum wage hasn’t gone up in over ten years, yet goods and services have. Another poor argument.
So what are these poor employers to do? Well, offer better pay, for starters. Better benefits, or benefits at all. Some jobs don’t even have sick leave, which I don’t have to explain how problematic that could be during a global pandemic. A schedule that doesn’t change according to the bosses mood. People need to plan for child care, school, sports, extracurricular activities, etc. The things that make up life. The good stuff. Paid vacation, maternity leave, paternity leave. Health care, although I would rather see single-payer that is not tied to employment. Safer working conditions. Retirement, pension. The right to collectively bargain. There is a direct correlation between the population of the working class that is in a union and the share of profits going to the one percent.
In short, the working class in this country is treated horribly. They deserve better. On the bright side, it seems the workers are starting to realize that. They have power, and I can only hope we all get together and use that power to demand more.
Rob Warzyniak
Sayre
