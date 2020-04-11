One of the many side effects of the ongoing self quarantine is the opportunity for closer than usual self inspection. I awoke this morning and accomplished all the normal duties--walk and feed the dog, make the two cups of coffee for the two humans — and then made a disturbing discovery. A glance into a mirror to check out my look, which is naturally stunning (he says with a wry smile), showed a previously un-remarked growth on the lower half of my face. Shocked and horrified, I took a step closer and leaned in toward the reflection...it seems to consist of thousands of small grey hairs and it covers half of my face and most of my neck! Not sure what to do about it, but since one of the things we’ve been told to do is avoid touching our face, I think I’ll just keep an eye on it and see if it grows or turns malevolent. My driver’s license needs renewal next month, which means a new photo. I hope this thing clears up by then.
This “stay at home and be calm” dictate that we are living under is in fact the intelligent response, as far as I can see. I’ve spent most of 73 years rehearsing for this pandemic...I excel at sitting and doing nothing of any value...I must be incredibly intelligent by now. In fact, I’m aware of several entire families who have spent generations preparing for the current crisis in just this same manner. If survival of the fittest is a real thing, I’m putting my money on them.
Among the adaptations that have been necessitated by all this upheaval has been the need to make purchases that, in another time, I would turn my arrogant nose up at. I grew up on Stroehmann’s Ranch bread and, meaning no disrespect to anyone who feels otherwise, I wouldn’t even think of eating the same baker’s King bread. Horrible stuff. Might better package it just a bit tighter and use it for a starter log in your fireplace. Over time, I became quite the snooty elitist when it comes to sandwich making...I actually prefer hearty 7 or 12 grain breads, or Health Nut. Manly man bread. But never, never King bread.
Until now. It’s obvious there are more Ranch bread lovers than King bread aficionados, because King is what’s left among the bread scraps in almost every store I’ve gone into, glassy-eyed and panting, in search of something to create a little ham and swiss delicacy with. I actually passed over the King in favor of a pack of eight hot dog rolls, thinking I might pretend I was making sliders. That did not work at all. You can’t stuff a hot dog roll properly. The hinge tears apart and the whole mayo-enrobed contents squirts out the bun’s back door onto the table or the floor or the stupid dog’s gaping maw. She, of course, has spent her life staying at home and being calm, so she’s intelligent enough to recognize when the human’s about to try something really dumb.
Speaking of the beloved Maizie, she too, has changed ever so slightly. I happened to walk into the computer room this morning to find a third of a donut on the rug. Now, I also happened to know who that donut had originally been in possession of. Deductive reasoning suggested Karen had tossed a bit to the family dog not long before, so I reached down to scoop it off the floor and dispose of it, since it was obviously not Maizie’s favorite kind of donut. In the single second it took me to reach down, that dog crossed two rooms and snatched the dried old hunk of pastry into her mouth...and then she just stood there looking sidelong at me with this hunk of bread hanging out of both sides of her narrow little face. And she wouldn’t eat it. In fact she spit it out with an extremely expressive look of distaste and stood over it, staring down at it, wishing it were a Boston Creme. Then she forced herself to try it again, bit it into two chunks and let both fall to the rug again. After five or so seconds of consideration, she gently plucked the smaller half into her mouth and chewed it like a baby taking medicine, and swallowed, with a shudder. But she was determined I wasn’t going to throw anything of hers away, so she collected the larger half and chewed on it for maybe thirty seconds and swallowed it with a look in her eyes that told me it was her version of King bread. I understand, Maizie, I understand.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.