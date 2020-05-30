We men of the Davis clan...at least the clan I claim as my own ancestral heritage...are not known as a thick set lot, sporting massive thighs and barrel chests. Quite the contrary, in fact. If it’s true that birds are descended from dinosaurs, then Davis men likely have a common dino ancestor with chickadees and sparrows and the like. That, at least, would explain the pigeon chest and the flamingo legs of the average Davis male. I have looked into the mirror and have seen the truth. I’ve seen meatier thighs than my own on a Cornish Game Hen.
It’s not that I’m complaining really...these knobby-kneed old sticks have held me upright for a long time.
The sad truth is the advancement of the years has rendered my personal matched set of gorgeous gams barely up to the task. When people make derogatory comments about someone with cankles, they’re referring to oversized ankles, not undersized calves (and why isn’t that word pronounced cal-vezz?). In my case it’s the other way around. Fact is, if I were on house arrest my ankle bracelet could be slid straight up to the top of my thigh, with only a bit of an effort to work it over the bony old knee cap.
Here’s another sad truth: to say I’ve done little to promote muscle tone in the 54 years since I graduated from Basic Training at Lackland Air Force Base, is to give me too much credit. “Absolutely nothing” comes closer to the mark, but toning up, maybe even adding some muscle mass, is a goal for the future. I can only work on one thing at a time, and I’m just beginning to get my body fat index up to the level I’ve been shooting at for decades.
Having laid all that out for you, now we come to the crux of today’s tale...I genuinely love planting flowers and tending to their needs. It’s always been a matter of overcoming my love of personal slothfulness, just to get me started in the planting and nurturing process. Once there, I can happily spend hours plucking unwanted weeds, clover, grass, buried cat byproduct (which is positively disgusting and my least favorite thing), alternating from knees to sitting and back again to knees. It’s the nearest thing to exercise that I indulge in from Spring to late Autumn. One thing that separates me from flamingoes and storks: you’ll never see them get down on their knees. I, on the other hand, have mastered the technique, even though my legs look just like theirs. Something for me to cling to, when it comes to proud accomplishments.
So there you have the scene...a 70-something geezer, wearing knee pads to protect himself from crunching old bones down onto pointy, unyielding little pebbles that sneak to the surface just to cause shrieks of agony. Between planting and weeding, the wobbly old stick-figure legs get quite a work out because the out of shape geezer can’t kneel for too long at a time without involuntarily whimpering and lurching to his feet to ease what passes on his fleshless thighs for a muscle cramp. That process in itself is a farcical display that happens in stages: first, jam the tip of the trowel onto a flat rock or other hard surface...then scooch from a two-kneed kneel to a one knee kneel by pushing down on the trowel to free up the opposite foot for a semi-stand up. Five seconds to gather strength and resolve, and then a barely controlled lurch to completely upright while flailing both arms wildly to keep from pitching face first into the side of the house and crushing every daisy, petunia, hasta, marigold, dahlia, phlox, columbine, within reach.
Two days of this blissful pastime, results in what promises to become a riot of glorious color as the months march on. On the morning of day three, pain makes its first appearance.
We’re not talking about the pain of a bent-back fingernail, or of a bee sting. We’re talking about sheets of flaming, searing pain in wave upon wave with every step. Pain that makes you realize there is someone living inside your legs, someone who is peeling such flesh as your spindly old leg bones play host to, with a serrated razor blade. Pain that forces uncontrolled gasps and moans with each step. A walk from the bedroom to the breakfast table requires several stops at comfort stations along the hallway. The comfort stations are really nothing more than vacant spots on the wall where a bit of leaning and deep breathing provide strength to go on.
How does a meatless pair of old, wobbly shanks ever conjure that kind of pain? How can muscle mass that barely exists at all be that far out of shape? It makes me realize I would have been a terrible prisoner of war. Don’t beat me or torture me...just make me plant flowers for two days. I’ll spill my guts, tell you everything you want to know on the third day.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.