Editor,
Words matter, especially the words of our elected leaders, from the president on down to rural county commissioners like Doug McLinko.
Mr. McLinko’s recent statement on the insurrection at the Capitol on January 6th ignores — deliberately — the vicious rhetoric of the president and his allies over the past five years which has inflamed and inspired escalating violence by Trump supporters, whose numbers include Proud Boys, nationalist militias, and even some every-day citizens of Bradford County who’ve felt emboldened to speak and act in ways contrary to basic human decency.
The shocking events in D.C. were the culmination of Trump’s continuous assault on the rule of law, the Constitution, social norms, and even reality itself.
His disingenuous attempt to cast blame on outside groups is ludicrous, particularly when one considers Mr. McLinko’s role in fomenting local disrespect, distrust and defiance of government itself, most recently at the “Freedom Rally” held at the Bradford County airport.
Even now, in response to an unprecedented violent attack on our legislative branch, which occurred during an event Mr. McLinko promoted locally and attended, he spouts the president’s repeatedly-debunked lies about election fraud. The same lies which so enraged Trump followers who believed they were “answering the president’s call,” that they invaded the Capitol, attacking and injuring multiple police officers (causing the death of one), and shaming the United States before its allies and enemies alike — all in an attempt to “Stop the Steal” and “Save America” for Donald Trump.
Words matter, Mr. McLinko, including yours.
Jennifer Knecht
Athens
