I think we live our lives in too regimented a way. Or maybe we worry too much about what someone might think if they, for example, looked inside our refrigerator. Being a non-essential during COVID-19 restrictions has given me way too much time to ponder life’s minutiae.
Love is too strong a word probably, but I do like very much having a reasonably neatly organized existence. As I write this, garbage collection day at the curb is three days away and the bag in the kitchen garbage can is not more than one-third full. I’ve mentioned in previous columns that when I commence the writing process I first bring to hand a beverage and a snack--today it’s coffee and three...well, two now...Oreos. They were not my first choice, but the fridge offered little to entice me. However, it did distract me...and now comes the tale…
Dawn breaks a bit later each morning these days, and it’s at that point that I begin becoming productive. On garbage day, (see...there WAS a connection) that involves hauling whatever from the fridge that has begun growing whiskers or turning to sludge. Today’s distraction as I delved into the refrigerator for sweet sustenance to write by, was this: I spotted instead garlic buttered noodles and Salisbury Steak in gravy from seven nights ago, setting beside a gallon-sized plastic storage bag filled with lunch pizza from five days ago when there were five of us here. On top of the pizza was a paper bag from a local fast food locale, holding four classic roast beef and cheddar sandwiches from that same day. Had I known about the pizza being delivered, I wouldn’t have stopped out of the kindness of my heart to surprise everyone with a delectable sandwich. I ate my sandwich and a mess of pizza besides. Because I’m portly and there was room for it.
This morning, however, I took it upon myself to dump the lot into the nearly empty garbage bag, clearing an entire shelf of once-delicious stuff that would have surely been a sickly green color and fuzzy three days hence. The poor dog always looks so hopeful when the fridge gets hoe’d out. But I’m three days ahead on garbage collection. And the bag is now half full.
Will I expend any more energy on household cleanup today? To be honest, chances are slim. I said I like having a reasonably neatly organized existence. I’m not obsessive about it.
Always “a guy,” I’ve lived on my own for a few of the years of my adulthood, and during those years I lived like “a guy.” Unmade bed, dishes in the sink or on the kitchen counter, newspapers scattered on the dining table or an end table by a favorite chair, pile of laundry slowly becoming a mountain of laundry, and of course a fridge devoid of real food, unless Pepperidge Farms Coconut Layer Cake and a six pack of imported Bass Ale counts. But that was 35 years ago.
Be it for better or for worse, I’ve learned--or remembered from a chore-filled childhood — how to keep my living circumstances cleaner and healthier. Contrary to what you may have been told by my wife or children, I never really alphabetized the spices cupboard, but I think it’s a great idea. I try hard not to do things that will garner ridicule upon my head, but it seems unavoidable. Doesn’t everybody, for example, arrange coffee cups in precisely the same spots in the cups cupboard? That’s how they fit! That’s how it should be done…clean...neat.
True, I’ve been known to let a few things slip from time to time, but I try to adapt and accommodate others. A couple of shining examples: I once rented an apartment wherein the bathtub had a thick patch of green mould about eighteen inches long by about eight inches wide laying like a bath mat right down the middle. Since I took showers rather than baths, I simply stood straddling the mould and didn’t concern myself with it all. If it didn’t bother the last guy who lived there it wasn’t going to bother me. Dear old Mom saved bacon grease in a cup and used it to fry eggs forever. It was as natural to me as breathing. By the way, this is item number two.
Forever, I suppose, is too strong a word...but my parents both lived to ripe old ages on the stuff, so why not me? Here’s why not: I married a nurse. I learned in the strongest of terms all about what that grease can do as it surely settles into every vein and artery in my otherwise perfect body. Truth to tell, it was never that perfect a body to begin with, so I didn’t think I was risking all that much.
And ever the optimist, I have found dozens of ways to substitute other delicacies into my diet, replacing that old cup of grease. In fact, it’s about time for a quick break and another fistful of Oreos. And I know exactly where they are kept.
