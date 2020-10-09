Biden needs a ‘stache
Joe Biden needs to grow a mustache, then he’ll be normal.
Risky trick-or-treating
I just read the Sayre Borough newsletter for fall, and I cannot believe they are having trick-or-treat night in a pandemic, and also the Christmas parade. Wake up, people.
Turns out COVID-19 is real
Who would have thought that you could test positive and be hospitalized for a hoax virus? Just saying.
Taxation is still theft
The income tax is still illegal. The 16th Amendment was placed in there by a bunch of idiots.
The good fight
I just want people to know … how lucky we are to have the law firm in Elmira that’s willing to go against the big guns to help two families in crisis. I know somebody is going to say “Oh, they’ll get paid.” But they’re going to do a lot of work for it, and I bet you their hearts are in it, so let’s give them our prayers.
Biden needs glasses
Squinting-eyed Joe Biden should wear his glasses so he can see his teleprompter better. He looks ridiculous.
Happy about found cat
I’m calling to say thank you for putting the ad in the paper that the missing cat Duncan was found. I had been watching for him … I was so relieved when I saw that he was found. Thank you for letting us know that were hoping and praying for his safe return.
NASCAR 2.0
Lower South Main St. has been under construction all summer with a new water line and new pavement. The road is great. However, it is back to being a racetrack. There are a lot of people walking, kids on roller skates and bikes and kids driving a golf cart. Someone is going to get hurt. Where are the speed limit signs? Maybe put up a temporary flashing sign to remind drivers to slow down. It is a quiet, dead end street, not a racetrack.
Chicken poop for the soul
To the Athens Borough residents — if you do not want chickens in your neighbor’s yard, please contact your council members. Ask them to leave the present ordinance the way it is now. There is an easy thought about the chickens. They stink. I prefer to look out my windows and see no chickens anywhere, no matter the social distancing.
Mystery flags
Maybe someone in Soundoff could help with the flags that are flying, that look like the American flag, but it’s blue. Is anyone up to date on that? I would love to know?
Editor’s Note: The “Thin Blue Line” flag is black and white with a single blue stripe. It was designed to represent support for police.
Dude, where’s our absentee ballots?
I have two family members who requested Absentee ballots in Bradford County weeks ago. Where are they? We’re running out of time.
Oval Office no place for clowning around
The office of POTUS should not be a Barnum & Bailey sideshow, but P.T. Barnum must have been right.
Disappointed in county commissioners
At a time when COVID-19 cases are increasing rapidly in Bradford County, it was so disappointing to see a picture of County Commissioners McClinko and Miller not wearing masks while huddled closely together with others for a “photo op” at (a recent event). Very irresponsible for county officials to send that wrong message to the public.
