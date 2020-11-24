Holding parade is irresponsible
In the same edition of the paper, (Sayre Borough received a check for the Christmas Parade), meanwhile the article adjacent to it warns of Sayre Borough’s 280 active COVID cases as well as the 1,400 cases county wide. Continuing with this parade nonsense is completely irresponsible.
Making a point
Just a quick political point: Joe Biden won. Donald Trump lost. Get over it and have a good day.
Quality of life
Sayre has a quality of life ordinance. Some of the violations include storage of inoperable, non-registered vehicles and high grass and weeds. Why are these not enforced on Sunset Street in Milltown?
Parking question
Why are some people allowed to park where they want, disregarding the new Waverly parking laws?
Fine for maskless living?
People are not wearing their masks, continuously. How about we start calling the cops. If the store owners are afraid to go near them, have the police come and ticket them and give them a $50 fine, instantly. When you have seat belts and don’t wear them, you get a fine — $50. Not wearing a mask, $50, instantly. Maybe more people would start thinking and respecting other people and caring about other people’s lives other than not wearing a mask.
Another view of masks in restaurants
I’m calling in response to the Soundoff where the person keeps calling about wearing a mask when you’re eating in a restaurant and said they had two words for us: Take out. Well, I have two words for them: Stay home.
Political comment
President Trump, a loser, would rather take his balls and head for the golf course than fulfill his responsibility during this time of thousands of people dying. Thousands of Republicans as well as Democrats and their families. This is ridiculous. This puppet senator, McConnell, isn’t much better. He’s not showing any concern for his fellow Americans either. He’s scared of President Trump. He needs to go by the wayside also.
