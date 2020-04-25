College buddies we were, given to adventures--and misadventures — that seemed entirely reasonable things to do at the time.
I met Stan in my second year at Penn State’s Wilkes-Barre Campus in the Fall of 1971. He was half a foot shorter than I, with a cascade of blondish curls and a tendency to go off the rails in pursuit of a good time. We hit it off quickly and, since we both planned to transfer to University Park the following year, we arranged to become roommates in East Halls, where there were coeds and food...life looked good.
We arrived there separately, stuck our last names on the dorm room door along with a line from somewhere in Stan’s repertoire: “parlez vous humma humma?”, and headed for downtown in Stan’s blue VW Beetle. Hanging out of the passenger window and shouting can’t-miss pickup lines at every girl on the streets, didn’t seem to get us anywhere at all, oddly enough. Defeated, we slunk back to the dorm,which was crawling with humanity as the floor filled up with incoming students.
About halfway down the hall a guy who looked like the Dutch Paint Boy with a Sam Elliot mustache was hauling his belongings through the open doorway of his new home. Stan and I sauntered down to say howdy and ask the usual questions: Freshman? Major? Name? “Junior...Food-Service...Ted. Which one of you guys is Humma Humma?” And thus was born an inseparable trio whose antics likely scarred the reputation of East Halls for decades.
Mind you, we weren’t criminally inclined but it was apparent we weren’t right in the head. Ted and Stan gloried in an astounding lack of inhibition, and it became obvious I had fallen in with evil companions. They became Tedfreak and the Leper Twerp for reasons I’ve described in other columns, and we set about leaving our mark “...for the glory of old State.”
Tedfreak and I were Veterans and therefore older than Stan and most of the rest of our floor. As such, I became Pops (Tedfreak was always just Tedfreak to everyone), and the two of us accepted money from the under 21 crowd to keep them in beverages. In turn, of course, we plowed that extra cash into our own liquid refreshments, cutting our junior partner in on the deal because his car used less gas to make the beer runs than Tedfreak’s aging beater.
It seemed a reasonable thing to refrain from tossing empty cans into our wastebaskets because those things would fill up way too often, requiring emptying. Instead, we began construction of the most beautiful, the most colorful, the most spectacular beer can wall ever (and we’d make the underclassmen pay for it) on The Leper Twerp’s side of the room. He was a Landscape Architecture major, so he had an eye for beauty and a perfectionist’s dedication. In our own ways, we were all pretty dedicated to it; and as time went on the wall crept down the Twerp’s side of the room, starting at his desk and running the length of the shelving, making a right turn and stretching across the window ledge to another right turn at my side and ending finally --as it had started--with a triple thick base where the cinderblock walls met our closet doors. It was a work of art, a labor of love,each rank standing a memory-filled sixpack high, in all the glorious colors of the rainbow as well as dozens of colors that aren’t in the rainbow. There had to have been no fewer than 180 brands of brew represented (we were diligent and not at all discriminating in our drink...I mean, our research). There were very few repeat sixpacks..a virtual Who’s Who of breweries: Piels, Griesedich, Ballentine Ale (which tasted like running your tongue along the floor of a pine forest), Strohs, Schmitts, Schlitz, Stegmaier, Rolling Rock, Iron City (which tasted like Pittsburgh), Colt 45 Malt Liquor (a brown bag nod to the streets of D.C.) Among all those cans there were exactly five unopened. None of the three of us could stomach the taste of Jax, so you know it had to be hideous. We left five cans full and poured the open one down the sink, which, itself, briefly turned a sickly green. All of this effort took place in two ten-week trimesters, and as I was leaving for a spring term in England, Tedfreak and the Leper Twerp threw a going away party , which involved dismantling The Wall with a thunderous, earth shaking crash of 1400 aluminum cans onto a tile floor. It’s hard to have more fun than that! And it’s a good way to meet strangers! I think the entire fourth and sixth floors rushed in to find out what the (expletive deleted) had happened. They all found (canned) reasons to stay...there was lots to go around. I have no memory whatever of when or how all of those hundreds and hundreds of cans were disposed of, but I suspect someone on the ground floor got an awful surprise when they called for an elevator late that night.
