Editor,
I have noticed a disturbing trend in the news as of late, made much more obvious with Bernie’s second go at the presidency.
People don’t know what socialism is.
This is troubling to me, considering the internet has allowed us to access a wealth of knowledge quite literally at our fingertips, not to mention the local library is still free to all and has not been privatized (yet). I have a library card. Do you?
For some reason, people are operating under the assumption that socialism is when the government “does stuff,” and the more stuff it does, the more socialist it is.
This is wrong.
Socialism is, simply put, collective ownership and control of the means of production by the workers. That’s it. Pretty simple, right? If you’re interested in learning more, send me a message. I’d be more than happy to recommend some books to you.
Now, Bernie Sanders is not a socialist. He is very pro-workers rights, which I love, but a socialist he is not. And I can’t believe I have to say this, but he is not a communist. Until he starts calling for the abolishment of private property, wage slavery, and the state, he will just be a democratic socialist. And that’s ok!
He has been fighting, for decades, for the same programs and policies that nearly every other developed country has enjoyed for quite some time now. Somewhere along the way, and I think it started to have a measurable effect with Reagan, this country started moving so far to the right that anything resembling basic human rights was viewed as communism and the downfall of the American values we hold so near and dear.
Which is, of course, ridiculous.
Wouldn’t it be nice to have guaranteed healthcare for all, what with this virus making its way across the country? How about paid sick leave for all workers, something that 179 other countries guarantee for their citizens?
Think on that the next time you’re standing in line at the store, while the overworked and underpaid cashier with the cough and fever hands you your change. They can’t afford to see a doctor, much less take a day off work with no pay.
If you don’t see a problem with that, well, you should know that your entire political and socioeconomic ideology is based on you loudly not understanding things. And so, here I am, yet again, screaming into the void that is my typewriter, trying to explain to you that you should care about other people, do good things, and pay it forward.
Rob Warzyniak
Sayre
