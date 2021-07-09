Editor,
December 7, 1941 — U.S. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt declared to the U.S. Congress that this was “a date which will live in infamy” after the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor. This act caused the United States to enter World War II.
November 22, 1963 — This was another date which will live in infamy as out 35th U.S. president, John F. Kennedy was assassinated.
April 4, 1968 — Another date which will live in infamy. Civil rights leader Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated.
June 6, 1968 — Yet another date that will live in infamy. Robert F. Kennedy, brother to the 35th president, was assassinated as he campaigned for president.
September 11, 2001 — Yet another infamous day. Two separate planes crashed into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, killing about 3,000 people as the towers collapsed. A short time later, another plane crashed into the Pentagon just outside D.C., killing several more people. A short time after that, yet another plane was taken over by terrorists until passengers overpowered them, forcing the plane into the ground and killing all aboard in Shanksville, Pa.
On yet another infamous day, January 6, 2021, protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol in D.C., having been egged on by then U.S. President Donald J. Trump. Also by U.S. Representative Mo Brooks and Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer. This was the day set aside by the U.S. Constitution for the U.S. Senate to certify the results of the 2020 Electoral College presidential election in November 2020. One protester was shot dead as she entered the Capitol. Four police officers died. Another 140 police officers suffered a variety of injuries.
May 28, 2021 — Another infamous day, on which the U.S. Senate blocked a House bill which would have established a bipartisan committee to investigate the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. This would have answered how and why security was breached and what should be done differently.
Trump still claims the election was stolen from him, and will never concede. If you recall, during the 2016 campaign, Trump was asked if he would accept the election results. He said only if he won. Think of it. Only if he won. No wonder he won’t accept the 2020 election results. He is another Hitler.
One GOP member of the House says that this wasn’t an insurrection, but like any other tourist day, and says there were no arms present. Yet there was at least one gun retrieved. Also, there was bear spray, pepper spray, and maybe some Mace. Flag poles and fire extinguishers were used as weapons.
Now today, June 15, 2021, 21 GOP members of Congress voted not to honor as heroes members of the Capitol and metropolitan police who protected their backsides. Vice President Pence and all of Congress were uninjured thanks to those officers. It is time for all of the GOP Senators and House members to be voted out of office.
I know there will be at least a couple of people who will dispute this letter. One that comes to mind is on St. Simon’s Island, Georgia. He thinks he knows more than anyone else. The typical response is that we Democrats are all socialists and communists. I am a proud Democrat and have never been a card carrying member of either of those groups.
P.S.: It would be great if the Republican Party got back to loyalty to the U.S. Constitution and democracy instead of to Donald J. Trump.
Howard Sinsabaugh
Waverly
