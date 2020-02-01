My first broken bone was the result of a gun fight when I was seven years old. You’d think I’d be all over gun control laws today, having been maimed at such a tender age, but it’s not as serious as you might suspect. My third older brother, Mike, the youngest of the Big Kids, and I were playing Cops and Robbers and he was in hot pursuit of the notorious Lloydie the Kid (Laceyville’s cutest little gunslinger--it’s my story, I’ll tell it any way I want to.)
Here’s an important tip for all escaping cute little sharpshooters: never turn your head to fire your water pistol when you’re running pell mell down Main Street where there’s a five foot drop off into the nearest lawn. Fortunately it was our next door neighbor’s lawn, so my mother was out the door and at my side in a split second, following what may have been the loudest, highest-pitched shriek of pain ever heard in my hometown. Poor Mike! Only twelve years old and already being blamed for trying to kill his baby brother. Here we are, more than six decades later, and I’m not sure I ever bothered to tell Mom it wasn’t his fault. Seemed feasible at the time, so I just went with it.
I pretty well enjoyed my special status in 2nd grade, since i got to wear a sling and the teacher picked me up in her car every morning and brought me home every afternoon, so I wouldn’t get jostled on the kid bus.
There was a lumber storage lot between our back yard and the railroad tracks that ran through town. That lot was a playground of perils for every kid in the neighborhood, but the tracks were a confirmation that there was, in fact, a bigger, wider world than Laceyville out there. The Black Diamond passenger train stopped in Laceyville in those days at a station that was manned by Freddie Barr, an older guy who seemed incredibly worldly to a lot of urchins like myself. I remember walking up the street toward the business block of the little burg, with my fifty cent allowance in my hand shortly after Freddie had retired, and seeing him standing alone, looking old and sad, lost in thought on the sidewalk between a pair of neighbors’ houses, just gazing at the railroad tracks and the Susquehanna River that flowed through town on the other side of the tracks. I was no more than ten years old, my fractured clavicle long since healed,
and I stopped beside Freddie, knowing somehow that he missed his train station much more than he enjoyed being retired. I tried really hard to think of something comforting to say to the sad old man, but nothing came, so we stood there, the two of us, just looking at the tracks and the river in silence. I have no idea how long we stood there together, but the moment has lasted forever for me. Eventually, one of us must have said, “Well, have a good day,” or “Bye bye,” or something like that, and we went about the rest of our day. Freddie Barr...one of the immortals of my childhood.
Getting back to my recovery from a broken collarbone: When it was fully healed, I was drawn to those railroad tracks and the billions of stones that lined the rail bed. I spent about a week picking up stones and throwing them as hard as I could at the ground in front of me. I was convinced that that would strengthen the muscles and the bone, since both had gone unused for so long, and they had to have weakened. Looking back, I wonder if I didn’t simply look like Myron and Betty’s stupid little kid. I’m sure the neighbors must have whispered among themselves, “Isn’t it sad about the little Davis boy? Poor Myron and Betty. They put such a brave face on. It tears your heart out for them, doesn’t it? Just look at that little idiot down there, throwing rocks at his own feet...and he can’t even hit them...sad, just sad.”
One thing that did come of my first broken bone: years later, in Basic Training in the Great AeroSpace Team, I came to be known as “Mister Sideways,” because at the position of attention, my right shoulder curls around toward the front just enough to make it look like I’m standing at an angle. More than one Drill Instructor thought I was mocking his commands to stand at attention, earning myself a pretty thorough dressing-down in language that would make a pornographer blush.
Potty-mouthed DI’s aside, my crooked affliction worked to my advantage half a dozen years later when a college coed i wanted fairly desperately to get to know better confided to me that she was attracted to my shoulders! Apparently the rest of me didn’t amount to much...she wound up married for a short time to another friend--the guy who, several years later directed the movie “Roadhouse.” I always kinda hated him for that. Lloydie the Kid would have water pistoled him for sure.
