Editor,
During WWII there was a shortage of nurses. The Cadet Nursing Corps was created in 1943 by Congress and was disbanded in December 31, 1948. By 1945 Cadet nurses were providing 80% of nursing care in hospitals.
In spite of the great contribution Cadet Nurses made during and right after the war they have never been recognized for their contribution. Even though they served their country they have been denied the normal benefits that people who server their county are entitled to.
The Valley had its own Cadet Nursing Corp and not many who served are alive today. I know of one, that being Rita Sullivan Toomey.
They deserve to be recognized bofre thy are all gone. There was hope that the Cadet Nurse Corps Service Recognition Act would pass in 2018 but it failed.
Unlike others who sered their country they receive no government benefits. There is still hope that Congress will recognize the valuable service these women povided. In the meantime I say thank you all for your service!
Jack Schamel
Chemung
