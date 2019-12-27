A large wreath was place on the monument erected in September in Howard Elmer Park in memory of the soldiers who gave their lives in the World War, by Sayre Camp of the American Legion on Christmas Day.
The Rotary Club placed a wreath on the monument Thanksgiving Day, thus beginning what will undoubtedly become a precedent to be followed in the future.
Waverly merchants enjoyed one of the finest Christmas trades in years and it is believed that the “Shop at Home” slogan has done good work during the past year. There were fewer things wanted by the shopper that could not be found in Waverly stores and at prices fully as low as elsewhere.
The Waverly post of the American Legion has completed its plans for a ball to be given at the Masonic temple, Tuesday evening December 30th. The Merrymakers Jazz Orchestra of Sayre will furnish music and delicious punch will be served during the evening. John Machan and Phillips Knapp were the Legion committee.
Solemn High Mass was held at St. Joseph’s church on December 25 and was officiated by Rev. Father Edward Mullins, of Hoboken, assisted by Rev. M. F. O’Rourke, pastor of St. Joseph’s and Rev. Father Coveney of St. Michael’s Monastery, Hoboken.
Rev. Father Mullins is a former Athens boy, son of M. J. Mullins. He left Athens nine- and one-half years ago to enter the missionary priesthood. A few months ago, he was ordained, but still has a few more months of preparatory work before he becomes active in the missionary fields. This was his first visit to his native town and his first Mass, which he had dreamed of when a altar boy at St. Joseph’s church that he might someday officiate at.
Mr. and Mrs. Paul Hayden of Bethlehem and Robert Hayden are visiting relatives and friends in Athens and Sayre.
Herbert Fice who has spent the past sixteen moths in the U. S. Marine service, has been discharged and returned to his home here. He has been stationed at West Indies.
Mrs. Jesse Childs and son, John, left today for Lock Haven where they will spend a week with relatives.
The Christmas exercises at the South Waverly High School were largely attended. The program was one of the finest ever given at the South Waverly school, which was saying much in its praise,
J. W. Lynch of Moore street yesterday received a money order for $50 in payment for a pair of Flemish Giant rabbits, shipped to C. W. Collins of Philadelphia. The pair were exceptionally fine and weighed twenty-eight- and one-half pounds.
A. R. Drake is by occupation a Lehigh engineer. He is at the throttles of engines pulling passenger trains Nos. 2 and 3. But if he should ever quit railroading, he could earn a living being a fur hunter. Within two weeks he shot five foxes and anyone who has shopped for furs during this season realizes that those five pelts mean real money. And when not killing foxes Mr. Drake has been at the throttle of engines pulling Lehigh trains and that also means real money.
Dancers when they enter Eighmey Hall for the matinee dance on Christmas Day or the dance in the evening will find that the decorations are exceptionally attractive. In fact, the hall never presented a more pleasing appearance.
From the chandeliers to the sides of the hall crepe paper forms an arch, with lights intermingling. In front of the stage there is a screen composed of black and white. These colors are appropriate for the music for the dancing is to be rendered by the Black and White orchestra of Ithaca. At the back of the stage are evergreens and the national colors and they are visible through the screen. On top of one of the dressing rooms there is a spotlight which will be used when the other lights are dimmed. The matinee and the evening dance are to be given by the Harmony Club.
Nazimova, the distinguished Russian star, will be the feature in the powerful Metro super-feature, The Red Lantern, at the Happy Hour theater tomorrow (this was located at 109 South Elmer Avenue). In it she is seen in a dual role, which gives her opportunity for the most powerful characterizations of her brilliant career.
Dolls at cost, three days only, Sayre Sporting Goods CO.
Holiday Savings Fund is now ready to start at the Farmers National Bank, Athens.
Christmas Eve, the local barber shops will remain open this evening until 9:30 and will be closed all day tomorrow.
Mrs. H. C. Brewster and Mrs. E. C. French are in charge of the sending out of Christmas baskets from the Waverly Methodist Church. The ladies of the church are planning to help only those where there is greatest need. They are planning to help only, those where there would be no duplication of relief and where the families would be without a Christmas basket if it were not for the one given them by the church.
Miss Elma Pike of Chatham is spending Christmas vacation with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. George Pike Waverly street.
Dr. Cornelius Muldoon of Albany and Miss Evelyn Muldoon of Middlebury, VT are spending the Christmas holidays at the home of M. Muldoon, Chemung street.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.