Thanks to Times’ carrier
I would like to thank the Times delivery person who handles Center Street in Waverly for taking the time to make sure my paper stays dry on wet days and also for making the effort on bad weather days.
Questions on Athens-Sayre
school merger discussion
Caller 1: I was just wondering what ever happened to the negotiation between the Sayre Area School District and the Athens Area School District? Is it being brushed under the mat again? Or are they actually doing some talking? Or they just talked a big story and now it’s gone?
Caller 2: Question for one of the reporters: What ever happened to the discussion of merging Sayre and Athens schools? I know it was discussed, there was a meeting or two and no one has heard anything about it. Is it going on or not?
Thanks to Greater Valley EMS
Thank you Valley ambulance (Greater Valley EMS) we are all so lucky to have you. You are just a phone call away to save a life. All of the Valley should support this wonderful organization.
Kudos to Waverly Police
Kudos to Waverly Police Department for their increased presence in the Waverly Street and Fulton Street areas. Thank you for checking parking and ticketing those in front of fire hydrants on Fulton Street.
Glad to see Pudgies in Sayre
I just wanted to say it’s so nice to see a Pudgies on Keystone Avenue. I’m glad they came over here.
