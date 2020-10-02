Regarding cursive writing
Caller 1: When I went to school (cursive) was called writing. Reading, writing, and ‘rithmatic. Why did they get rid of writing? Cursive sounds like you’re swearing.
Caller 2: To the person who asked about cursive — first of all, you have to know what cursive is, and some people don’t realize what it is. They just know printing. In the seventh and eighth grade at Elmira School, George Washington, we had a teacher, Ms. Winifred Howard. She was very staunch. She taught the Palmer Method of writing. We didn’t know what the Palmer Method was but we sure found out. She kept us making lines — slanted ones at first — then circles. We used to make funny faces in them and she gave you terror for that. By the time she got done with the circles and lines, she had taught us how to write cursive. Now I’m 79 and my writing is still nice. I’m sure there are other older people who had her and appreciate her. I sure appreciate her now.
Responding to Letter to the Editor
I love the Letter to the Editor from Larry Chilson. I couldn’t have said it better myself. It’s a great letter.
Bump Ahead
I’d like to report a pothole on Moore Street in Athens .... It’s very dangerous. Cars are dodging around it and everything.
Trump, plain and simple
President Trump’s behavior during the first debate was both rude and crude, but I’m still going to vote for him. I’d like to tell you why — I will never vote for a person who facilitates abortion for convenience. What better litmus test of a person’s character could you find? And President Trump’s support of the Second Amendment is critical. Anyone who wants to disarm American citizens does not have their best interests at heart. Plain and simple.
Turn Signals
I’m just wondering as a senior citizen, I drive a vintage car and I have the luxury of having turn signals on it. I’m just wondering if the newer cars now have discarded the turn signals being installed in them. It is my observation that many people driving these vehicles have not been using — if they still have them — their turn signals for making turns or merging.
Joe doesn’t lie?
(Biden) just doesn’t remember what he said, or is saying, conveniently.
Trump’s legend status
Trump wants to become a dictator like Hitler, and then he gives himself an “A” for the handling of the coronavirus. Like Clint Eastwood says in one of his movies — “He’s a legend in his own mind.”
Something to remember
Every Puerto Rican voter should have to remember the suffering and ignoring by President Trump during the first three years of his term, not helping them during disaster relief. Now that the election is about to happen, he’s now releasing some support for them. Now that’s nothing more than a political move.
New suit for Trump
Every time I see Trump’s picture, he looks more like a criminal. One thing that would make him look better is a pair of prison overalls with stripes on them. He’s alienated just about every department of the government. He’s broken many of the laws of the land. He doesn’t pay his taxes. He lies, and he’s a downright scoundrel. He’s nothing but a criminal.
Democrats have no answers
The Democrats blame Trump for everything. Any comment he makes is wrong. Why should Trump be at fault for the virus. China knew months before Trump did. The Democrats complain and disagree with everything. I don’t hear any great alternative answers from them. Pelosi and Schumer call the shots now. Biden is just a foot in the door. He’s along for the ride.
Trump’s debate performance
The debate was to be between President Trump and the Democratic Presidential Candidate, Biden. As usual, the premeditated, arranged event was stacked against Trump. But good over evil prevailed, and Trump trumped the three obstacles — Biden, Wallace and the wire.
