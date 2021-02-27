One of the most smile-inducing sights to be had around these parts is the smallish white bus with the name of a local pet-boarding facility proudly displayed on the side. It isn’t the bus, though...it’s the passengers that draw the smile. Watching a bus go by with a dog in each window, looking for all the world like commuters headed to work in the morning or home in the evening is an automatic mood lifter. Each furry friend is securely and safely latched into a comfy seat while in transit, and every one of them looks positively pleased to be out and about.
The mere sight of the puppy bus sets my mind into reminiscing mode, and I recall the many buses that have been a part of my life. As a first grader, I was compelled to climb into a big yellow school bus crammed full of Big Kids who had been gathered from the far reaches of greater metropolitan Laceyville to be ferried to the high school, while we Little Kids were taken to the two-room Skinners Eddy building for 1st and 2nd graders.
It was a pretty worrisome moment that first day, when it was obvious there was no seat available for one more scrubby little snot-nosed six year old, but a hero arose from the throng...he was a high schooler named Gerry, and he spoke right up and said, “He can ride on my lap,” as he scooped me up and gave me a big smile of reassurance. I don’t think that could happen today.
Within a couple of days I began to notice that some of the Big Kids were beautiful girls who were very friendly to adorable little tow-headed boys. Buses weren’t scary after all.
It was in 2nd grade that I broke my collarbone (“fractured my clavicle,” I was proud to parrot Dr Klotzbach’s assessment). While my right arm was in a sling and the shoulder was wrapped tight in an ace bandage my teacher, Miss LaFrance, picked me up every day and dropped me off every afternoon so I wouldn’t get jostled on the bus. Pretty special status for a hapless little twerp.
By the time I got to 6th grade a relative and classmate of mine who was nearly old enough to drive in 6th grade(not the sharpest crayon in the box) punched me in the nose on the bus in an argument about the population of New York City. My memory of the ensuing blood is probably inflated, but for the story’s sake let’s say I was incredibly brave to not pass out. Whatever the truth is, poor old dumb as a box of rocks Buford (not his real name) got pummeled, first by the bus driver, and then again by our teacher when he got inside the building. It was a different time.
As a side note, having sent my own kids off to school, I came to realize--to my shock and dismay--just how much about “health class” and sex education kindergartners and first graders pick up on the bus. Not to mention vocabulary that I first heard in Basic Training.
Speaking of which, years passed and the next bus ride that was in any way life changing was the Air Force bus that picked up a motley collection of raw recruits at the airport and carried us to day one of the neverending hell of Basic Training. I couldn’t help but wonder what could possibly make these uniformed savages so completely furious at such an ungodly hour...it was somewhere close to 3:00 am when they took custody of us. It felt like maybe they might skin us alive before spilling our sorry carcasses out along the shoulder of the road. It wasn’t too much later that we discovered they were the nice ones!
Then there was the D.C. Metro bus after I had reached my first “permanent” duty station at Andrews Air Force Base. In the 1960’s a Metro bus ride cost two quarters. All I had on me was a ten dollar bill, so the driver swapped a roll of quarters (that’s right, they carried real money on the bus) for my ten-spot, and I sat on the seat directly behind him to open the roll and put my coins in the fare box. It wouldn’t tear open, so I promptly proved that old “dumb as a box of rocks Buford” wasn’t the only one in the bloodline--I whacked that coin roll on a metal pole that supported a partition between driver and passengers. Ten dollars in quarters exploded like shrapnel all over the front of the bus, pelting passengers and driver alike in a furious storm with me in mortified pursuit, trying on hands and knees to gather my riches from around the shuffling shoes and the streams of invective from wounded bystanders.
More recently, a tale I have spun before: the steely-eyed superhero who raced from Brooklyn in a rescue bus to the toll station on the Interstate at the Delaware Water Gap to haul 64 would-be cruisers to their ship in New York Harbor in less than an hour. There isn’t an amusement park anywhere on the planet with a ride to match that trip for excitement. We had 80-something miles to cover and an hour to do it before the ship set sail...and we made it with minutes to spare. This guy must have graduated first in his bus-driving class...never touched the brakes, but laid on the horn the entire way. He took an off ramp ignoring the sign that said No Buses, and flew along the docking piers like a heat-seeking missile, standing that thing on its nose at the very bottom of the ship’s boarding ramp. I’m sure he’s in the Bus Drivers Hall of Fame.
The cruise itself was nearly anti-climactic, and the eventual bus ride home afterwards utterly boring. But we all still talk about riding with The Legend.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
