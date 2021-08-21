And then there was the time when an easily terrified little boy opened his Roy Rogers lunch box to find a cocoon had been built in the corner where the peanut butter and jelly sandwich sat, wrapped in wax paper waiting to be the main course. The horrified first-grader was sure it must be a spider’s web harboring a venom drooling Mega Spider of Death. One false move toward that sandwich and the child-killer would surely spring out from its cover and suck the juices out of the dorky little kid with the big ears before anyone even noticed he was gone. I settled for a banana from the other side of the lunch box (it had appeal), and slammed the lid shut on the sinister arachnid until I could get it home for dad to save my pitiful little life.
And then there was the time when my brothers told me about the underground railroad that ran through the basement of Laceyville’s famous Oldest House. I spent years trying to figure out how they got a railroad train and tracks under that house. We had family friends who lived there, just three houses up the street from us, but I was sworn to never ask them about it because it was a great secret. The Big Kids were always going to show me some time later, but they never got around to it. We moved to Wyalusing without my having ever found it, but by then I was more than a little suspicious.
And then there was the ti...well...you know: it was an all out pillow fight involving one Big Kid against the two Little Kids...and Mike was cleaning up pretty well. He had Sue pummeled into submission and turned to me while she scrambled for safety. I was sitting on the metal footboard of the bed, innocently watching for the moment, feet on the bed, hands grasping the rail I was perched on. With one mighty blow I found myself hanging upside down and backward by my fingertips, face inches from the floor and little sock feet dangling before my eyes as my body was spun backward like a child’s toy toward the floor. There I hung while both Mike and Sue howled with laughter at my predicament. Letting go would have bashed my face to bits on the hard plank floor, and I was way too puny to haul myself back to an upright position. Neither of them hurried to assist me as my tiny digits slowly lost their grip on the smooth metal rail. To this day neither has apologized for the sickly splat they allowed to happen. Not that I ever carry a grudge…
I remember a time in second grade when a whole gaggle of us were playing cowboys and indians, and running just as hard as our little legs could carry us. It happened that the toughest 7 year old among us was a burly little fireplug named Billy. He was an ornery little cuss on top of being unnaturally strong, so no one messed with him. And he liked it that way. I, on the other hand, was neither burly nor ornery nor strong, so what happened in that game of cowboys and indians lives today on my highlight reel of special moments. Imagine that...67 years now of quiet pride in the fact that for one brief moment I was king of the playground. We met each other coming around a corner of the two room school house at top speed from opposite directions into a collision that would have killed lesser men...and I blew that kid away! His stocky little frame flew backward like a rag doll as I staggered off balance for just a moment. Poor Billy lay in a crumpled heap among the stones and dirt while our classmates ran to see if he was dead. Slowly eyes turned toward me as I stood in my magnificence, the thought running through my head that maybe the cute little brown-haired girl would like me now.
Billy survived, we laughed about the wrong kid getting knocked backward and became good friends for a few years, at least through 4th grade. The cute little brown haired girl gave me my first kiss in 3rd grade. Must not have impressed her very much. There was no repeat performance.
And then there was the time, many decades later, when vast quantities of vodka combined with street signs in Greek and the world’s smallest cathedral to provide me with perhaps the lowest light on the above mentioned highlight reel. But, nah...not this time.
Lloyd Davis
