Israel Parshall Burt, nearly 104 years old was the oldest citizen of Bradford County when he died December 27, 1905, at the home of his daughter, Mrs. Jacob Stevens, in Ridgebury. He was the son of Benjamin and Joanna Parshall Burt, and was born March 19, 1801, in Chemung County, NY, near the present village of Chemung. Israel who was the youngest of eight children, remained with his father on the farm until 1830, when he removed to Ridgebury and began life for himself on a tract of heavily timbered land. In 1824 he married Miss Polly Hammond, a faithful helpmate who died in 1865, aged 61 years. Mr. Burt went to East Smithfield in 1884, and for 12 years with his son-in-law, E. E. Chamberlain, conducted the stage between East Smithfield and Wellsburg. Starting in 1896 he lived alternately with his daughters.
His father, Benjamin Burt, and two brothers, Thomas, and David Burt, settled on the Chemung River near the present village of Chemung, when the country was new, being among the first settlers. Benjamin Burt married Joanna Parshall, who bore him eight children—Benjamin, David, Asa, Beldon, Israel, Ruth, Elizabeth and Keziah, Israel being the youngest child.
His father was a commissioned officer in the Revolutionary War. Mr. Burt’s father married Joanna Parshall, they left the Chemung and went to the West Branch of the Susquehanna, where they lived for a few years, and then they came back to Chemung. They had two horses, two boys, two girls and one cow. They came from what is now Williamsport to Chemung a distance of 100 miles, through the wilderness. They put Benjamin and Ruth on one horse, his mother rode the other with David on behind and Elizabeth in her lap. For fear little David would go to sleep and fall off, Mrs. Burt put her shawl around him and tied in in front of her. His father leading the cow, carried an ax to cut trees out of the path, which was often necessary to get through. They were several days on the road (path) and camped out during the night.
The other boys having “gone for themselves,” Israel upon attaining his majority remained upon the farm with his father and mother, who were 74 and 65 years of age, respectfully. As the farm was quite large, more help was needed in the house; so, Israel set out to seek a girl for his mother, going straight as if by instinct “to Jerusalem and among his neighbors and kinfolk,” he found Polly Hammond, then a young lady of 17 summers. Polly worked for the Burt’s two years and in 1824 was married to Israel, and he said, “he was never sorry afterwards.”
Mr. Burt told in another account that “he knew six girls very well. Once when his mother was sick, we had all of them to work for us at different times. Polly Hammond seemed to be the best worker, and I chose her. I have always thought she was the best one of all.”
Israel and Polly Hammond Burt had eight children, Alfred, Mijaneau, Sally, John, Mary Jane, Joanna, Frances and Esther.
The father died two years later, when the farm was divided, Israel’s share being 20 acres. In 1839 he moved to Ridgebury and lived on what was then known as the Perrin Burham farm for about 40 years. His devoted wife Polly died in 1865. Mr. Burt moved to Smithfield in 1884, and in connection with his son-in-law E. E. Chamberlain, bought the stage route between Smithfield and Wellsburg.
Israel Burt also recalled when his oldest brother Asa, was drafted in the War of 1812 and the commotion it made in the family.
On his 100th birthday March 19, 1901, Israel voted at a charter election and was then driven to a photographer where he posed for five negatives. He voted straight Republican in the election. An informal reception was given for him at the polls when friends presented him with a sum of money. Burt walked up two flights of stairs to the photographers, and up one flight to the polling place. He was not at all fatigued by his exertion, and proudly stated that he had voted at every election since he cast his first vote John Quincy Adams in 1824.
The editor of the New York Journal after hearing that Mr. Burt had never traveled on a railroad train, had never been in a city, seen nothing; no electric elevated or steam cars, and had no knowledge of theaters, ocean liners, skyscrapers, automobiles, or any of the modern city sights made arrangements to send a special train car to take him to New York City. There he was the guest of honor of the city and the Journal. He was taken on a trip about the city, shown all the sights of the metropolis, was given trips in all kinds of conveyances, met the mayor and other city officials, was entertained with a big dinner and enjoyed the best theater. The trip caused extended comment from all the leading papers, and the Journal extensively advertised Mr. Burt. He returned home with a wonderfully enlightened knowledge of the world and its ways but was contented to remain on his farm.
Mr. Burt was buried in the Forest Home cemetery in Waverly, NY. He was survived by four daughters, twenty-five grandchildren, and twenty-one great grandchildren. Burt never used tobacco or intoxicating liquors.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
