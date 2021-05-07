On May 1, 1921 the Elmira Telegram celebrated its forty-second birthday and the history of the newspaper up to that point was largely the life work of Harry Sayer Brooks, a former Waverly boy who had been engaged in newspapers for nearly half a century.
Waverly was proud of the fact that Mr. Brooks was born in the village of one of the pioneer families of this section. The following is from the Elmira Advertiser and was of great interest to a large circle of friends of Elmira’s illustrious citizen one hundred years ago in 1921.
On Sunday the Elmira Telegram will complete forty-two years of interesting history, most of which time it had been under the sole guiding hand of its present gifted owner, Harry Sayer Brooks. Aside from being Elmira’s oldest living newspaper man and publisher, Mr. Brooks is recognized as a dominant factor in the community, one who has placed an indelible impression upon the city’s news paper and civic life for all time to come.
Although approaching seventy years of age he is, in reality, seventy years young and each day finds him in active and interested control of the affairs of his great publication. Each issue contains a wealth of information concerning the interesting events of the past, from his versatile pen, which are widely quoted and commented upon. These articles by no means require the well-known “H.S.B.” to identify them for each is written with the vim and vigor that has always characterized his writings.
Harry Sayer Brooks was born in Waverly, NY, and there he attended the graded schools and the high school. In 1866 the family moved to Elmira, the son in the fall of that year becoming a student at the Elmira Free Academy under principal J. Dorman Steele, whose widow created Elmira’s fine free library.
Mr. Brooks graduated in the class of 1869. Among the boys in his class were Jacob Schwartz, Emmett S. Goff and Will E. Ayres. Among his school mates in other classes were Henry S. Redfield, Charles Thurston, Clement D. Bainbridge, J. Sloat Fassett, John B. Stanchfield and Walter Lloyd Smith.
Shortly after leaving school Mr. Brooks entered the office of the Elmira Gazette, then under Colonel DeVoe, one of the foremost men of the southern tier in his time. He began his apprenticeship in the job room. Shortly thereafter David B. Hill, later governor of the state and United States Senator became the prime factor in the Gazette. A few months after the conclusion of his apprenticeship Mr., Brooks was appointed superintendent of the job and news composing room.
His success there was notable, and Mr. Hill eventually invited him to enter the business department, making Mr. Brooks secretary of the Gazette company. Later, he took a chair in the editorial department of the paper. There he secured the national reputation as a paragrapher. He became a personal friend of such literary men as Ike Gregory editor of Judge magazine; Eugene Field and J. Whitcomb Riley.
Mr. Brooks takes pardonable pride in the fact that he has mastered the printer’s trade from start to finish and made it his life’s business. Even as a “printer’s devil” he fostered the ambition to become the owner of a newspaper and no doubt this early ambition is the reason why he became so proficient in each department as he won promotion, step by step, until the goal was fully and completely attained.
in May 1879, Mr. Brooks with Charles Hazard and James Hill founded the Elmira Telegram. Later the partners started two other newspapers---the Harrisburg, PA., Telegram, and the Albany Telegram. After a couple of years, the Harrisburg plant was sold to persons who were able to keep in better touch with affairs at the Pennsylvania capital. About thirty years ago Messers. Brooks and Hill purchased the interests of Mr. Hazzard. Three years later Mr. Brooks bought the interests of Mr. Hill and became the sole owner of the Elmira Telegram while Mr. Hill gained exclusive interest in the Albany Telegram.
From the beginning of the first issue Harry S. Brooks has been the predominating figure in the Telegram. A number of years ago the newspaper property was incorporated as The Telegram Printing company.
In the city’s newspaper field companies, partnerships and individuals have come and gone, but like the sturdy oak, firmly rooted in the life-giving element. Mr. Brooks continues to laugh at advancing years and from his newspaper draws all the elements necessary to bring to him prosperity and the genuine joy of a happy and useful life. He is the personification of the sunshine of spring mellowing and making beautiful the winter of life.
The friends of Mr. Brooks are almost numberless and fortunate indeed are those who can claim a place in his confidence; fortunate are those who are permitted to enjoy the wealth of humor and wisdom that flows from his virile intellect and even more fortunate are the men who have been permitted to be associated with him in the triumphs of his brilliant career as a publisher. His countless courtesies and kindnesses to the will never be forgotten.
I further researched Harry Sayer Brooks and found that in 1921 the Telegram Printing company was sold to other parties and in June 1923, it became part of The Star Gazette organization.
Harry Sayer Brooks was born in Waverly, NY August 2, 1852 to William Augustus and Amanda Sayer Brooks. His father was a commission merchant, who had a business place on Broad street in Waverly. On September 9, 1879 Mr. Brooks was united in marriage to Alice A. Fisher of Lake Ridge. The had one daughter Edith who married Charles A. Sanderson of New York City. Harry Sayer Brooks died June 9, 1924 in Elmira. NY.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
