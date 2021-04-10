There are things that happen in your head in the course of a lifetime that bear thoughtful scrutiny. Until recently I feared that maybe I was the only one to experience them, and I worried. I no longer worry--at least not as much--because I discovered during a deeply intellectual conversation with my youngest daughter that she too experiences these things.. By the way, that “deeply intellectual” bit is not necessarily accurate. We were discussing ear wax.
My ears, and hers too, as it turns out, produce wax like it’s a paying job. Piece work. I know you’re not supposed to use Q-Tips to dredge the eary canal, but then what else are they made for? This is not the thing that I’ve wondered about. Here is the issue, and maybe you too will recognize it: once in a blue moon, out of nowhere a tiny earwax pellet will roll loose in there and cause instant panic. OH NO...something’s alive in my ear and it’s headed for the inner sanctum! Frantic scratching with a pinky fingernail may or may not corral the little pebble--or baby beetle--or whatever it is! At least it’s not a pointy stalactite crashing in shards, but it sure does need to be got out of there.
I’ve known people who stick a cone-shaped funnel in their ears and somehow, without setting their head on fire, they melt the wax out. That seems way too high risk for my taste. Another solution that my daughter told me about is to pour your ear full of peroxide and let it burble in there til it dissolves the offending blockage. That sounds horrifying! The fizzing noise alone would drive me to distraction. And then there’s the old tried and true ear wash done by a professional with a firehose and a diabolical laugh. Last time I submitted to that kind of medieval torture, the professional in question blew right through the eardrum and filled the eustachian tube with waxy water. There were complications that caused me to be unable to hear my wife say things like “Let’s rearrange the furniture,” or “If we work together we can have this place cleaned up in a half hour.” Don’t tell her I said that...I’m still milking it for as long as I can.
Here’s another thing that once in a great while will ruin me for an entire day, sometimes longer: have you ever suddenly become aware of your tongue? I mean, like on an obsession level. No one thinks about their tongue, any more than they think about, for example, their spleen. It’s just there.
Then for no reason, you’re suddenly aware of this fleshy lump in your mouth, and as soon as that happens, it feels like it’s growing, crowding your teeth from behind as it swells to close off your throat. Please tell me I’m not the only one. I have to admit my daughter, during this intellectual discussion, gave me a kind of sideways glance.
At that point we strayed off into career choices that, on the surface, seem to be far from the beaten path. Allow me to say right up front, thank God for the people who make those choices, because quite often the services they render can be life or death. For example, at what point in life does one decide that proctology has become a passion? Again...thank God that for some it does. You are honored and respected for the work you do.
Here’s another, and forgive me if you spit your coffee across the room, but who comes to the conclusion that prepping a man for a vasectomy is a great career path? How do you make casual conversation while you’re doing that? Something like “Did you see that ball game last night,” seems somehow out of the question. I remember telling the attending nurse as the surgeon was cauterizing the area and sending up tiny little smoke signals in the process, that I had never smoked after sex before. Nearly caused myself an inadvertent gender change. A word to the wise: never make wisecracks when you’re on THAT table. Surgeons don’t need a good laugh.
Your assignment for today is to not become aware of your tongue. And don’t let anyone near your ears with a high-pressure water implement.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.