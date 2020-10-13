Easy fix for USPS
They say the Postal Service is hurting for business. How can the Postal Service be hurting for business with all the junk mail we receive in our mailboxes on a daily basis. Every single day, I get not only requests for money, but envelopes full of gifts that I have no use for. I have written on every single request not to send me any more gifts. I have a small apartment. I have no more need for notepads, greeting cards, address labels or anything else. What do I get? Another packet from the same place a couple days later with more gifts in it. Why don’t they stop sending them and save the postage? Then they would have the money they’re asking us for in their reply forms. Just a thought.
The Art of the Lie
Trump reverse engineers all of his positions. He starts with the outcome he wants, then he builds various narrative points to get there. He then cherrypicks that and stitches them together with obvious falsehoods. This is a centuries-old playbook by corrupt people in power, who will do anything to stay in power. The most perfect example is anything he’s said in the last week about his COVID infection.
Fact check
I wish the Morning Times would fact check things before you print them in the paper. It’s ridiculous that they put everything that Biden and Harris say that doesn’t tell the truth. Tell the truth. Don’t get in on the fake news.
Patty Mac’s Take: Our goal is to give our readers information on both major presidential candidates. While you may not agree with everything one or both of those candidates say, it’s important to get as much information as possible before voting. Just because you don’t like what you hear from one of those candidates doesn’t make it “fake news.”
To all my Republican
friends out there
We all make mistakes. It’s been a rough four years. There’s no need to make the same mistake twice.
Potential voter fraud
After talking to several people, I’m realizing that a lot of people plan on using their mail-in vote and sending it in, and also going to the polls. Isn’t that illegal? I would think if you tried to double vote, you should get in some sort of trouble.
Editor’s Note: In most states is in fact illegal to vote twice, and is punishable by fines and prison time, including in Pennsylvania. People who receive mail-in ballots, but wish to vote in person may do so. They must bring the uncompleted ballot with them to the polls.
Make the Streets Great Again
Is anything going to be done about the vandalism of “Trump” painted on the road on Fulton Street and Providence Street?
Crappy deal
Help me with the math. The Valley has a multi-million dollar sewer plant, which just completed a multi-million dollar upgrade, but we can only flush basically clean water. But on a septic — one 10-dollar box of Rid-X and you can flush anything you want without a problem. Please help us with the math.
Cancel trick-or-treating
I think trick-or-treat night should be canceled in the whole Valley due to new cases of virus spreading again. I commend South Waverly for their thoughtfulness.
