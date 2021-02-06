“Innocent until proven guilty” is one of the most important principles of our nation — and arguably the most critical tenet of our entire judicial system. It is a principle that should always be adhered to and intensely defended.
No matter who is accused of a crime, they must have the opportunity to present a viable and robust defense before a jury possessing a collective open mind, guided by the rule of law.
This should also be the case for Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman. And it undoubtedly will be based on his public statement on Friday.
No matter how disturbing the charges against him may be, or how difficult it is to read the testimony of his alleged victims, Mr. Salsman deserves capable counsel and has every right to put forth a vigorous defense in front of a jury of his peers.
However, this does not mean Mr. Salsman deserves to be our county’s chief law enforcement official any longer.
The people of Bradford County deserve a district attorney’s office free of salacious controversy and unstoppable whispers of impropriety. Real or perceived, the events of this past week will irreparably handicap the DA’s office for as long as Mr. Salsman remains in his post. The critical effectiveness of our county DA’s office will most certainly be diminished, even debilitated.
Mr. Salsman should resign as district attorney immediately.
Make no mistake: The whispers will be unstoppable — both inside and outside the county courthouse. More importantly, the impact will be real, and often invisible after the high drama of public opinion and media scrutiny subsides.
Victims and families finding themselves in the district attorney’s office, often in the most desperate or vulnerable times of their lives, must be there without fear or reservation.
While Mr. Salsman is indeed innocent until proven guilty, there is no doubt that some victims and families — especially those who have experienced some of the same crimes as those of which he has been accused — will be reluctant to deal with him or his office. Some will be adamant or indignant. Others will simply suffer in silence or mistrust.
Meanwhile, the residents of this county need to know that their district attorney’s office is fully functional and operating effectively on a day-to-day basis, without interruption or distraction. This will be virtually impossible for the foreseeable future as the incumbent DA prioritizes his own defense. The whispers will be an unstoppable distraction for those tasked with filling the vacuum.
There are qualified and well-respected attorneys in the district attorney’s office who can be effective and judicious in the near-term. But not under the cloud of Mr. Salsman’s very public challenges, which will quite likely be long-term.
To the greatest degree possible, we encourage county leaders, our state representatives and the local bar to consider all options, sooner rather than later, to help insure the trust and integrity of the district attorney’s office. If he is ultimately exonerated, Mr. Salsman will have more options than most as a private attorney.
— The Morning Times
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.