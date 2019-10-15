New fitness goal
I have a new fitness goal. I hope to stay alive long enough to see a single member of the Trump family face a consequence.
Focus on real issues
Regarding the recent comment in Soundoff, “What happened to the Waverly Stadium? It looks like it’s all weeds now. The railings are being covered with vines...” Is this really a significant issue? Compared to the fact our middle school academic performance was recently ranked in the bottom 5 percent of the state? The concern should be with the latter, not superficial appearances, especially with regard to the community’s return on taxpayer investment/cost.
Route 199 improvements
Now that the state is improving Route 199 through Sayre, the borough should insist on a traffic light at the intersection of Spring Street and Cayuta Street. It’s a very busy intersection at certain times of the day, backing up traffic onto the bridge on Cayuta Street plus the other side. It would also slow vehicle travel down slightly on Spring Street (199) making it easier to get in and out of the side streets intersecting with Spring Street, which may eleviate some of the accidents.
