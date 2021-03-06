Editor,
The invitation was unexpected when he received it. It was from a small university in the middle of the United States, not Harvard or Yale or one of the Ivy’s, but from Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri.
He might have ignored the invitation except for the postscript, “Hope you can do it. I’ll introduce you. Best, Harry Truman.”
Was it a veiled invitation from the President? Who knew? He accepted, as it gave him an opportunity to connect with the President and provided him with a forum to express his views on the state of the post war world.
Winston Churchill had only met Harry Truman on one occasion, with Joseph Stalin at the Potsdam Conference where the allies discussed how to deal with the defeat of Nazi Germany and the post-war political reconstruction of Europe.
The conference started well but halfway through the results of the recent British election were announced and stunned everyone as Churchill’s Conservative Party was defeated by the Labor Party which meant that Churchill would be replaced at the conference by the new Prime Minister Clement Attlee.
In the light of recent history, it is interesting to examine how governments transfer after elections — in Great Britain it’s immediate in the United States after the last election it was 78 days. How much havoc can be created in 78 days? Well, it depends? Just saying.
One of the agreements arrived at was that Germany would be divided into four zones and occupied by the Americans, British, French and Soviets. It was to be administered by the four powers. How did that work out?
Those of us who lived through the times well remember The Berlin Blockade when in 1948 the Soviets blocked all rail, road and canal access to the western zones to Berlin which left 2.5 million civilians with no access to food, medicine fuel, electricity and other basic goods. The allies answered with the Berlin Airlift which lasted over a year and supplied vital supplies and relief to West Berlin.
Other matters discussed were about reparations where Stalin wanted enormous amounts in the billions which was resisted by Truman who did not want to repeat the mistake at Versailles after World War I.
Due to the presence of the Soviet Army in Eastern Europe, it helped create pro-Communist governments. Churchill vehemently objected against Soviet crackdowns but Stalin dismissed them as “fairy tales.” In time, Poland, Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary and Czechoslovakia all created Communist governments.
But let’s get back to Churchill and his speech at Westminster. He took the train from Washington, D.C. to Missouri with Truman. We don’t know what they discussed but rumor said that Truman dominated in poker.
Churchill’s speech was titled “The Sinews of Peace” and discussed the deteriorating relationship between the Soviets and the Western powers. He spoke of the special relationship between the United States and Britain and introduced the now famous phrase, “the iron curtain” to describe the spread of communism in Eastern Europe. It was the first statement describing what was to be later labeled, “the Cold War.” The New York Times said Churchill had painted “a dark picture of postwar Europe.” It marked a shift in the American attitude toward the Soviet Union.
Oh, I forgot to mention the date of the speech, March 5, 1946. 75 years ago.
David A Fortune
Athens
