Local antique authority Howard Crain dropped some photos off for me of Mickey Percell’s famous Circus Wagon. Howard and his wife Dietlind were longtime friends of Mickey Purcell and his wife Adelaide and eventually became the owners of the circus wagon. This began a research project for me to find out about Mickey Percell and his traveling show.
Michael Angelo Percell was born August 25, 1908 in Kearny, NJ to Italian immigrants Joseph and Columbia Percell. His parents came to the U.S his father first in 1886 and his mother in 1887. He was the youngest of eight children. Michael went by the nickname Mickey. He married Adelaide Murray in Lackawanna, PA on May 28, 1928. Adelaide was born in Waverly, NY in 1908 the daughter of Charles Murray and Cora Hosmer Murray. Cora was the daughter of the famous Hosmer Marine Band conductor Charles Hosmer of Athens, PA. Mickey and Adelaide lived for a few years in Kearny, NJ and then Rochester, NY where Mickey was a salesman for a button manufacturer. In 1940 according to the United States Census they are living in Waverly, NY and Mickey was still dealing in buttons. Adelaide’s parents Charles and Cora Murray purchased the property at 60 Keystone Avenue in South Waverly in 1933 and operated the Gateway Gas station and ran a paint business at that address.
While they were living in Rochester, NY the Percell’s purchased their famous Circus Truck and started Pioneer Shows and began traveling throughout the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania and the Southern Tier of New York during the summer months with their entourage that included “The Great Wilno” The Human Cannonball, rides, games, concessions, and side shows. They were featured in “Greater Show World” magazine and “Billboard” magazine frequently.
The Circus Truck was a novelty vehicle featuring a charming styling that was perfect for any hometown carnival or parade. The 1922 vehicle was built in North Tonawanda, NY for a brewery. The unit was originally built on a 1922 Overland chassis and was later put on a 1932 Plymouth Chassis. It featured a rear door as well as an additional door on the side. The mechanical giant on the front stands about nine feet tall and when the vehicle is in motion his legs walk giving the illusion that he is pulling the truck. The 1920s sound system features large trumpet speakers that allowed the driver to talk through the giant. Mickey Percell purchased the truck to use as an advertising sound truck for his traveling carnival Pioneer Shows. As the carnival traveled through an area they advertised in local papers and sent ahead to the next location the sound truck as advertising.
The Percell’s were successful running the Pioneer Shows and in 1953 Mickey Percell announced that he was building and amusement Park in South Williamsport. The park was scheduled to open in May of 1953 with a total installation cost of $150,000, including $30,000 allocated for construction of permanent buildings.
Michael Purcell who was living at 20 Orange Street, Waverly in 1953 was granted permission to begin construction effective January 1. The site of the park was on 11 ½ acres of land located north of a privately owned permanent sand beach and swimming area known as Mountain Beach in South Williamsport, PA.
Management of the beach and amusement area continued as two separate operations. Mr. Percell had a ten-year lease on the property.
The South Williamsport borough council approved the park development in October of 1952. Permission was granted for the installation of buildings so long as compliant with the building, health and zoning laws of the borough were met.
In addition to a modern office and concessions stands, there were also permanent restroom facilities, installation of running water and enlargement and improvement of a permanent picnic area.
Featured in the new amusement park were the Circus Truck and the National Clock. The National Clock was a mechanical show on a truck of many hand-carved mechanical figures that were activated at certain times as the central clock moved through the hours. There were civil war soldiers and the twelve apostles along with many other displays that rotated through as the clock moved.
Mickey Percell was General Manager of the park, Adelaide Percell was Secretary-Treasurer, Paul Merick was General Agent.
When Mickey and Ad retired from the amusement business they returned to the Valley. At that time that lived in the property that Adelaide’s parents Charles and Cora Murray had purchased in the 1930s at 60 Keystone Avenue in South Waverly “The Gateway.” They opened an antique store in an old ice cream stand two miles east of Waverly on Old Route 17. They eventually purchased the National Protective League building in Waverly where they ran their antique business. The brought many of the large specialty items such as the traveling Circus Truck and the National Clock with them and had them stored at the South Waverly property until they sold them to Howard and Dietlind Crain.
Michael “Mickey” Percell died June 7, 1980. Adelaide Murray Percell died September 5, 1983. Their cremains are interred in Glenwood Cemetery in Waverly.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
