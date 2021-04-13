Appalled
I am appalled by recent headlines about the DA, his office, his soon to be criminal trial, his soon to be temporarily suspended license to practice, the taxpayer’s need to continue to pay him his $185,000 plus a year salary while he can’t practice law, and now the need to pay the First Assistant DA extra money to do the job Salsman was elected to do before his past caught up to him. I have no problem paying the First Assistant more money for his increased work load, but why are we still paying Salsman’s salary? This is where the increase for the ADA should come from. Congratulations Commissioner McLinko for supporting and helping to elect Salsman who was running for the money as he stated to a voter on the day of his election which was not the position of his opponent who ran with the intention of taking care of the people. Perhaps voters should consider replacing McLinko for his lack of ability to discern right from wrong, good from potentially bad. Salsman and McLinko should both resign for the good of the county. This liberal Democrat can’t stand this fiscal irresponsibility of these two politicians. Why aren’t the conservative Republicans just as appalled?
Responding to Biden/Wolf footsteps
The 30-cent gas tax increase to Pennsylvania motorists was levied in 2012 by then Gov. Tom Corbett (R) as one of his last acts as governor.
On Biden’s tax plan
Unless you are making more than $400,000 a year, Biden is NOT going to increase your taxes.
Keep COVID restrictions
Well I sure hope the health department becomes a little wary of lifting restrictions and easing them so soon. You know the virus is still out there and we still haven’t got 80 percent of the population vaccinated. These restrictions need to go on until at least 80 percent of the people are vaccinated. We will need to maintain a six-foot distance, wear masks, sanitize their hands, and the restaurants need to sit catty-corner so they’re not breathing at each other and they need to refrain from sitting at the bar so they’re not breathing at the server behind the bar. This needs to continue at least until we get the vaccinations completed. So I hope the health department has become very wary of lifting these restrictions so soon.
Eyesore
Something has to be done about the drop box that is on (Keystone Ave.). It is an absolute mess the way people are dumping things outside that box, clothes laying all over. The box needs to be removed. Whoever is responsible needs to take charge and take that box away because it’s absolutely disgusting to drive by and see all those clothes strewn around that box. It’s just an eyesore and something needs to be done. I think the borough needs to step in and say enough is enough and issue a violation.
Four-wheeler problem
I just wonder if the police are going to do anything about the four-wheelers on Chemung Street and also the kids that have the bicycles with motors on them.
‘Not real news’ article a hit
I would just like to say that I think that one of the best things you run in the Morning Times is your “Not Real News: A look at what didn’t happen this week” where you list from the Associated Press a group of bogus stories that were out there, usually on the internet that actually did not occur then explain what the real facts are. That ought to be up on page 1 every time it comes available. It’s a great article. Please continue to run it.
Democrat problem
I see Joe the hypocrite was on again. All the shootings are being done in Democrat states.
Biden focused on wrong issue
The president is worried about gun violence? How many babies did we kill in the country today, or this year?
Delta’s hypocrisy
Delta Airlines based in Georgia, openly opposed the new voter laws there. Don’t you need a photo ID or driver’s license to fly with Delta? Next you might need a vaccine passport to fly the friendly skies.
Idea for immigration problem
Instead of our government sending money to Venezuela to stop the immigrants from coming into the United States, why don’t they just put them on busses and take them back down and drop them off down there. Every time they come across just take a busload down.
Upset with game commissioners
Pennsylvania Game Commissioners acknowledge that they received more negative feedback about a two-week deer hunting season than they did positive but they still went ahead and did the two-week anyway because that’s typical of the game commissioners who think they know more than hunters. They’re just trying to wipe out the deer herd because of the insurance industry and I think it’s disgusting that now they’re having two weeks of buck and doe when they’ve had nothing but negative feedback about it and they’re still going to go ahead and do it. That’s not very good representation if you ask me.
Litter problem
Litter around this Valley is absolutely terrible. People, do your part and dispose of your garbage properly. Is there any enforcement of this?
