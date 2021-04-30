According to the Sayre Evening Times one hundred years ago in 1921 John D. Rockefeller, his son John D. Jr., the latter’s three children, with various servants, chauffeurs, etc., in three cars made the auto trip which had become an annual event in the late years in the life of the oil magnate, to the scenes of his boyhood in Tioga County. On this trip instead of merely visiting Owego, Ithaca, and Watkins Glen, which was a favorite spot with Mr. Rockefeller, they caried the route and went to Newark Valley and thence to Richford and Moravia, before going to Rochester. At Richford John D. did actually visit the place of his birth on Michigan Hill, some three miles east of Richford. On all the previous trips the city papers uniformly stated that Mr. Rockefeller was making a trip to his birthplace, and many times the papers described in detail his visit there, but he had not there in years. Richford for some reason did not hold a first place in the heart of Mr. Rockefeller. For one thing the family moved away from here when John D. was three years of age, and thus of course he could not remember his life there and had no old associates there as he had at Owego and Moravia, later homes of his boyhood. For another thing it was suspected for various reasons that he did not bear a very kindly feeling toward Richford from the fact that years before when he was the subject of a bitter attack in the press, a special writer visited Richford and some of the older residents gave him some facts and old gossip regarding particularly the character and mode of life of the father of John D. which were not particularly complimentary as blazoned in the press and caused much annoyance to the family.
While a number of cousins of John D. formerly lived at Richford, including Jacob and Simeon Rockefeller and their families. Those cousins were deceased in 1921 and their families removed.
The Rockefeller party motored from the Pocono Hills, Pennsylvania, on Monday and spent the night at the Hotel Bennett. Tuesday morning, they drove to Owego, but only stopping for a few moments, to pay a short call on Mr. Rockefeller’s old friend, Mrs. S. J. Life. But few knew of their visit in Owego or recognized the party as they passed through.
Susan Lamonte Life the widow of William Life was a neighbor of the Rockefeller family when she and John D. attend school in the Hiawatha neighborhood of Owego. Susan tutored John and he felt a debt of gratitude to her for the rest of his life for helping him during their school days.
On arriving at Richford, the party stopped near the park and observing Peter Decker, a man well along in years, on the sidewalk. Mr. Rockefeller spoke to him and asked for directions to reach the Rockefeller birthplace by the best road and asked some other questions of Mr. Decker. He was asked if he knew John D. Rockefeller and he replied that he did not, as Mr. Rockefeller left there when a baby and that he never came there as of late years. Mr. Rockefeller astonished him with he reply: “Oh yes he does, this is John D. Rockefeller here now.” After asking a number of other questions, and Mr. Decker informing them that he formerly lived for years on a farm adjoining the Rockefeller birthplace, he was asked if he would not accompany the party and show the way, and this he did riding with them up over the steep hill east of Richford and to the old farm then occupied by Jesse Zimmer.
The old house in which John D. was born had been cut in two parts, one part being moved back for a chicken house and the other part now forming in the rear wing of a modern house that was built in front. The Rockefellers were greatly interested in the surroundings and several times remarked on the beauty of the hills surrounding. John D. took a number of photos of the old house and the surrounding scenery.
They did not return down the steep hill to Richford but went over the hill road and down to Harford Mills. Mr. Decker returning home from that station by train. They thanked him for the information he had been able to give, and Rockefeller gave him a ten-dollar bill for his trouble.
The party drove to Moravia, where the family lived for a time after they left Richford and before moving to Owego. A cousin J. B. VanDuyne, by appointment met the party there and accompanied them to the site of the old home, four miles north of the village. Mr. Rockefeller went through the rooms in the house some of which were as he left it in 1848 and examined everything with great interest. He told his grandchildren that here was where he earned his first dollar in raising a flock of young turkeys, which he sold, and described to them the trouble he had in earning it and how proud he was of it. As he was leaving Moravia, John D. gave one of the VanDuyne children a bright new shiny nickel.
John D. Rockefeller was born on July 8, 1839 in a modest farmhouse on Michigan Hill in Richford. His father William Avery “Bill” was a traveling salesman and his mother Eliza Davison, a very religious woman. Apparently, Eliza found Richford a rough place. Three years after Rockefeller was born, the family moved to Moravia, northwest of Cortland.
In 1850 the family moved to Owego, Eliza’s hometown. Rockefeller was educated at the Owego Free Academy. The family stayed in Owego three years before moving to Cleveland Ohio.
In 1928 the Michigan Hill house was sold to Sarah Deneen of Brooklyn, NY by Carrie Rockefeller of Harford Mills, cousin by marriage to John D. Rockefeller. Deneen was secretary of the Coney Island Chamber of Commerce. The plan was to move the house to Coney Island as a tourist attraction. Although the Richford home was dismantled, it never made it to Coney Island. It is thought that John D. Rockefeller interceded in the move and that the house is stored in some unknown location.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society
