Responding to recent Soundoff caller
With the caller pointing out that evolution and climate change are hoaxes, I can only add that it is an honor to live in such an enlightened community. Now if we can all learn to hate everyone except ourselves, all would be perfect. Pretty sad situation, isn’t it.
Info on voting
If you receive a mail-in ballot in Pennsylvania, and want to vote in person on Nov. 3, you can do that. Just take your not completed mail-in ballot along with the envelope to your polling place and turn it in there. Tell the election board folks at the polling place that you want to vote in person and to have the electronic ballot count and not the mail-in ballot. They will void out the mail-in ballot. If questions on this, call the County Election Board at 570-265-1717. I verified this today with Leah and Renee at the county election board in Towanda.
Businesses should enforce mask rule
The reason the coronavirus is going on so long is because businesses are not enforcing the mandate. If people cannot wear a mask for medical reasons, they need to have doctors notice saying they cannot wear it. Not just be able to be told they can’t wear it. If you can’t wear a seat belt when you’re driving, you need a doctor’s report when you drive or ride saying that you can’t wear a seat belt and the reason why. You need to show the reason why they cannot wear that mask. There is no reason why they can’t social distance.
Editor’s Note: According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s website, “An individual does not need to provide documentation that the individual fits within an exception to the (mask) Order.” https://www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Guidance/Universal-Masking-FAQ.aspx
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.