In the beginning I had warned that Trump was taking his playbook from Hitler. I was criticized for saying Trump was like Hitler and was following his propaganda minister Joseph Goebbles’ maxim — tell the people something enough times they will begin to believe it is true.
The latest attempts to overturn the election is only confirmation of what I said. There is no evidence of voter fraud. Trump’s own people admit he lost. Seventy plus challenges to the election have failed for lack of proof and evidence, yet millions still think Trump won.
Anyone staying loyal to Trump after his efforts to get Georgia to change the vote count is disloyal to the country and shows little or no understanding of the democratic process. No intelligent person can say that supporting Trump is in the best interest of the country.
To continue to believe the lies he has spread and continues to spread only shows that you are not thinking clearly. His attempts to overthrow the election by pressuring Georgia leaders is at best abuse of power and seditious. It was a blatant attempt to counter the will of the people.
It is time to realize that Trump is not the person you thought he was. He is only interested in Trump and the country be dammed. To continue to spread and support his lies is un-American and shows a lack of clear thinking.
He lost and there has been no credible evidence brought before any tribunal that stood the test of scrutiny. If you continue to believe his lies you are fooling yourself.
It’s time to recognize that he did and will continue to follow Hitler’s ways. He is evil through and through. Those who can’t see that are doomed like the people of Germany were.
Blind loyalty is very dangerous. It can lead you down a path that you find there is no return. The dictionary defines “blind loyalty” as being loyal to a person or cause despite the damage the person or cause does to oneself or others. It involves excusing bad behaviour in the name of protecting allegiance to another person. It also means caring for someone no matter what he or she does.
Never let your loyalty make a fool of you.
Jack Schamel
Chemung
