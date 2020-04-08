Looking forward to a daily Times in future
While I agree with the fact that the Times are not available every day, I applaud your duty to the standards that need to be adhered to right now. I miss the daily (Morning Times) and will be happy when you are back again. Thank you.
Loved hearing “Amazing Grace”
It’s about 6:30 on Saturday evening, I took my dog out in the back yard after she ate her dinner, and as I stood there, the church chimes were playing “Amazing Grace.” It made me stop and think and reflect and I thank you for that. It was really comforting to be able to stand there and listen to that in my backyard in Sayre. Thank you.
Abortion clinics should close,
donate supplies during pandemic
In these critical times, instead of petitioning to stay open for business, abortion clinics should help curtail the spread of COVID-19 and close — as well as donate their medical supplies to the heroes on the front lines who are desperately trying to sustain and save lives.
Great All-American partnership
We were pleased to learn that Ford Motor Company and General Electric are teaming up to mass produce ventilators. We know the ventilators will be built “Ford Tough” and we know that GE “brings good things to life.” We salute this All-American partnership in our time of great need.
Trump’s “hoax” comments didn’t help
Good morning, I hope everyone who is a Trump supporter realizes that we would not be in the shape we are in right now with this coronavirus if he had not (said) it was a hoax.
