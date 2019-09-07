I read a comment last week on Facebook wherein the lady writing laughingly blamed her current mental state on all the AquaNet hairspray she inhaled in the ‘80’s and ‘90’s in the process of locking her perfectly coiffed hair into place for the day. I was instantly transported to an even earlier time…1974 to be precise…when my fiancé and I lived in a semi-one bedroom apartment in State College with an AKC registered German Shepherd pup. Her name—the dog’s, that is—was Ryan, and she was magnificent. A classic example of her heroic breed, massive, muscular chest, perfect posture, bright eyed and alert, fifty pounds-plus at five months old. The dog by whom all others have subsequently been measured. Of those six, only one measured up, and he too, was a German Shepherd (or at least mostly so…)
Ryan’s only quirk was in the fact that whenever she was left alone in the tiny apartment, she would break the last thing she saw either of us touch. Didn’t matter what it was, she would find it and leave it in pieces to show her disappointment at being even temporarily not part of what we were doing. A hardbound book, a coffee cup, a drinking glass, they were all the same to her.
There came a day when we were out and about on a windy Saturday, so the fiancé thought it prudent to lacquer her hair with a healthy dose of AquaNet, leaving the newly used can on the bathroom counter. She could have spent the day standing in a wind tunnel and that hardened shell wouldn’t have unraveled even a little bit. Hours later we swept through the apartment door, “Ryan, we’re home!” The anticipated scramble of thunderous doggie paws didn’t materialize, nor did the huge happy face or frantically wagging tail that would by now normally have swept everything from the coffee table in waves of enthusiastic greeting.
Two steps into the place afforded a look to the left into the semi-one bedroom that defined the place. And there lay our magnificent, mischievous puppy, fully half as big as the bed she was sprawled on, dazed and semi-conscious, the AquaNet can beside her, bitten clean through. I cannot imagine the force with which that can blew its contents down that poor dog’s throat; nor can I imagine how it didn’t just blow her face off at the instant of puncture. She was one woozy puppy for a while, once we got her back on her feet, and honestly I don’t even remember what we did to get her better, but she did in fact, make a full recovery.
A few years later, that fiancé had become my wife and we had a lovely little apartment outside Washington D.C. in Silver Spring, Maryland. By now we had added a pair of young cats to the household, and we lived underground. Our living room and kitchen windows looked out upon ground level, so we got to know our neighbors by their shoes. Since both of us worked at the time in the nation’s capital, we rode a Metro bus together to and from the jobs. One evening we came home to a cat who had a case of the staggers. This poor little rag of a thing could barely stand, let alone walk…and the state of the litter box was utterly appalling. Being devoted to our little pals, we scooped the weakened bundle of fur into a box and raced for the car. A feeble “mewp”was the most she could tell us…and that, without lifting her head. The Vet kept her for the night, performed absurd amounts of money’s worth of tests and found…nothing. We gratefully brought her home, fed and watered her, watching nervously every move she made… her companion kitty showed a bit of TLC, and moved on. We slept fitfully, worrying about the beast, then rose and went off to work. That evening, there she was again, too weak to walk, and a litter box that could knock a buzzard off the “Bring out your dead” Wagon. This time I decided to case the joint and see if she was getting into something she shouldn’t. On top of the fridge there sat a floating candle, one of two in the apartment. The candle floated in a dish of oil. They were both bone dry. The stupid little furball was lapping up scented oil as fast as we could pour it! We threw out the candles and kept the cats. At least, until the building manager spotted them on the ground level window ledge and told us it was the cats or us, but somebody had to leave.
More recently, remarried and living in Athens, I had the pleasure of hosting—on my lap—the birth of our first cat’s first litter. Why she chose me, I don’t know, but she was only about two inches wide and birthing didn’t come easy. One of her three babies was about half her size and she couldn’t finish the job, so there I was with a frantic cat trying desperately to give birth by sinking her claws into my thigh, hanging on for all she was worth and pushing while she wailed vile cat curses at me. It was interminable! Finally we called a Vet who advised me calmly, as if he had a clue of what was really happening here, to “simply take a clean wash cloth in your hand, get a firm hold on the baby and just pull it out.” I seem to remember him hanging up rather rudely when I told him what I thought of his idea, as the mother cat continued to shred the flesh from my spindly legs. Without warning she tore herself loose from me and ran shrieking through the house, half-born kitten still protruding from nether regions best left alone. Naturally, I ran, bleeding and limping, not to mention whispering soothing words at the top of my lungs behind the crazed mom-to-be, flailing a now-stained wash cloth in one hand while trying to staunch the flow of blood from my own leg with a wad of paper towels. Cats in childbirth can actually run on walls. I never knew that. I was present at the birth of both of the children I fathered and I thank the Almighty that neither of those moms jumped up and ran along the walls. I would have needed something bigger than a wash cloth.
Perhaps strangest of all, and easiest to tell: one of The Fat Boys, Kael I think, once swallowed a Chinese finger trap whole. And we know he did because shortly afterward we watched in awe as he regurgitated it, intact! What makes that kind of behavior happen? Send me your stupid pet tricks and maybe we’ll get a chance to make your little pals famous.
