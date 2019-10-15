Editor,
Many complain because I keep comparing what is going on now in the USA with what went on in Germany in the 30s and 40s. I do it because it is relevant and appropriate.
From around 1933, the German people basically ignored what Hitler was doing only to wake up in 1939 and find they were at war. Trump hasn’t taken us to war, but he certainly has eroded our democratic system of government. Right now he has control of the Department of Justice, and only time will tell if he has gained control of the Supreme Court.
It is time for that the DOJ Memo saying that a sitting president can’t be charged with a crime to be challenged. It’s time for Congress to go to court for his refusal to turn over documents required by law, and it’s time for Trump to be charged for the multiple acts he has admitted to that constitute obstruction of justice and interference into the election process.
Trump is one step away from being a fascist dictator. If you don’t believe it, look at his most recent conduct. For the American worker, the Whistle Blower Act is supposed to protect the person, not open them up to threat, intimidation and insult.
Making the situation worse is that right behind Trump or in concert with Trump is Barr. This is a critical component on the current situation. If Trump is impeached who will remove him from office as the law requires? With Barr controlling the DOJ, will anyone be able to get close enough to Trump to carry out their official duties and remove him? Trump is going to go kicking and screaming if he is impeached and there is an effort to remove him.
Barr needs to be impeached as well as Trump and his license pulled to practice law. He is a disgrace to the legal profession for his failure to abide by the law and obey the Constitution.
If Trump doesn’t have a breakdown as a result of the impeachment process, he will in my opinion commit some brazen act of defiance that could have disastrous consequences for our society.
Trump has a cult following just as Hitler did. They swore an oath to Hitler to defend him to the death. Remember early on Trump wanted people to swear an oath to him. Those who follow blindly will not be able to separate right from wrong, lawful and unlawful acts and the attempt to grab power.
The danger is not so much in the impeachment but what will Trump resort to if he is impeached to stay in power. Trump has no limits on what he will do if threatened and a man without reason, morals, judgement or understanding of democracy is a very dangerous threat to democracy.
“The accumulation of all powers, legislative, executive, and judiciary, in the same hands, whether of one, a few, or many, and whether hereditary, self-appointed, or elective, may justly be pronounced the very definition of tyranny.” — James Madison
Jack Schamel
Chemung
