According to Louise Welles Murry in “A History of Old Tioga Point and Early Athens, Pennsylvania” published in 1908. “The family of Samuel Wheelock, who came from Greenboro, Vermont to the Silver Lake Settlement (Susquehanna County) in 1814, and to Athens about 1818. In 1838 he settled in Milltown and soon purchased the Shepard Mills on Cayuta Creek, which he and his sons operated for years with great success. He had a large family, mostly sons, several of whom went west. Moses, Sarah, and Henry spent the great part of their lives in Milltown. Moses and Sarah were unmarried, they were greatly respected, being always active and austere members of the Presbyterian Church, to which they made large gifts. Henry was the father of the present family now resident in Sayre, Joseph E. and Mrs. H. D. Angell. The Wheelock family were always influential and helpful citizens, whose memory is perpetuated by the beautiful memorial chapel erected to their descendants near their old home, just above Sayre.”
Joseph Ephraim Wheelock was born in Athens Township October 6, 1853 the son of Henry Wright Wheelock and Millicent Bradley Bell Wheelock. He received his early education in the public school and the academy at Waverly, NY, and then took a position as a clerk in a store in Brooklyn, NY where he remained for one year and then he moved to Ithaca, NY where he was employed for two years by an agricultural-implement manufactory, and at the end of that time settled in Sayre and entered the employ of the Lehigh Valley Railroad, in the machine shops, remaining for ten years, and in 1889 established the mercantile firm of Angell and Wheelock, which conducted variety stores in Athens, Sayre, Waverly and Towanda. The partnership with his brother-in-law Henry Angell was dissolved in 1902 and Mr. Wheelock conducted the business alone until 1907 when he disposed of it.
On August 23, 1883 Joseph E. Wheelock married Christine Paul of Greene’s Landing at the Presbyterian Parsonage in Athens. Christine was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Alexander Paul who came to this country from Scotland. Joseph and Christine resided in the family homestead in Milltown until the Wheelock Memorial chapel was built on the lot. The chapel had been erected by an uncle of Joseph Wheelock. The Wheelock’s at this time erected the handsome home on South Elmer Avenue. Bradford County Assessment records in 1897 show that the house on South Elmer Avenue is being built and in 1898 it is completed. Christine Paul Wheelock died on May 13, 1927. Joseph and Christine had no children.
On June 14, 1928 Joseph E. Wheelock married Grace Fuller Yocum. Grace had been married to Sayre attorney Charles C. Yocum. Charles had served as Borough Solicitor for Sayre Borough from 1899 until the time of his death. Charles and Grace divorced before his death April 13, 1924. Grace Wheelock had one daughter Eleanor who was married to E. Harold Farnham October 25, 1926 in Cuyahoga County Ohio they had one daughter Gloria. This marriage ended in divorce July 26, 1929. Eleanor and Gloria Farnham lived with the Wheelocks.
Mr. Wheelock donated the lot and furnished some of the materials for the J. E. Wheelock Hose Company in Milltown.
He never took a very active interest in politics he was Sayre’s first street commissioner, serving in that office for three years.
He was reputed to be wealthy, was a director in the First National Bank of Sayre. He built and owned the large block at Lockhart street and South Elmer avenue.
A man of very quiet and retiring disposition he never mingled much in public.
Joseph E. Wheelock was killed instantly on the Sayre-Towanda highway (route 220) at 7:30 p.m. Friday April 18, 1930. Mr. Wheelock suffered a badly fractured skull, his head being crushed, causing his death.
Wheelock was returning to his automobile parked across the highway from the Joseph Shores house where Mr. Wheelock had purchased a basket of eggs. Mrs. Grace Yocum and her daughter Eleanor accompanied Mr. Wheelock to the site just north of Milan where Mr. Wheelock turned the car around and parked across the road from the house.
Jesse Kitchen of Smithfield township was driving the automobile that struck Mr. Wheelock. Kitchen later arrested but was exonerated by a jury April 26, 1930.
The Saturday edition of local papers announced the death of Mr. Wheelock but also the fact that he and Mrs. Yocum had been secretly married for two years. The April 23, edition of the Sayre Evening Times reported that Grace Wheelock inherited the entire Wheelock estate. The article cited parts of Wheelock’s will and the fact that on June 30, 1928 he transferred all five of his properties to both of their names.
On April 21, 1930, a largely attended funeral for Joseph E. Wheelock was held at his late home, 112, South Elmer avenue. His only surviving family members a brother Charles and a nephew Ray of Battle Creek Michigan were in attendance. Wheelock was buried in Tioga Point Cemetery beside his first wife Christine Paul Wheelock.
Grace Wheelock sold the Wheelock block to the Friedman Furniture company of Endicott, NY in 1937. At the same time, she sold the Wheelock House on South Elmer avenue in Sayre to Dr. I. Putnam where he operated his ophthalmology offices and resided. Grace Wheelock left Sayre at some point. I believe she died in Valhalla, NY December 1, 1970.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
